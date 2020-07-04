As he was shopping at a local Home Depot a few weeks ago prior to the start of summer, Gwinnett Chatt Outreach Co-Founder Ryan Cox ran into a woman who couldn’t afford a $20 fan.
Cox took it upon himself to pay for the fan and got the idea to donate tens more to the community through his nonprofit. On Saturday, June 27, Gwinnett Chatt Outreach partnered with the city of Lawrencevile and the Lawrenceville Police Department to donate 50 box fans and 50 cases of water to those in need on the steps of City Hall.
Gwinnett Chatt Outreach is a nonprofit organization that focuses on community and police relations. In the past, it has hosted town halls and meet and greets with Snellville police, as well as free seatbelt checks with Gwinnett County police.
The event on Saturday was set to last from 10 to noon, but by about 11:15 a.m. Cox and a set of volunteers had given out all of the fans and cases of water. To fund the donations, Cox received help from a friend who runs a nonprofit in Chicago, as well as donations from the nonprofits social media and an anonymous donor.
”Everyone was really happy,” Cox said. “I got a lot of thank-youas and people wanting to hug me or give me donations. One lady said that she went to a couple stores and she couldn’t find any fans. She just happened to be driving by and saw us giving aways fans, so she was really grateful for us because she couldn’t find them anywhere.”
Cox said the donations were open to anyone in the community in need, no questions asked. He said some people who stopped by drove nice cars, but he didn’t judge.
”We never know what people’s circumstances are,” Cox said. “Some people could have been furloughed or laid off. I’m just not that type of person who will judge someone’s situation. If they’re in need I’d rather just help them out, no questions asked.”
Next month, Gwinnett Outreach Chatt plans to give away another 500 box fans by delivering them straight to people’s homes. Cox said he hopes people will consider volunteering or donating since he currently self-funds the nonprofit.
”The more people who want to help out, the more we can do for Gwinnett County,” he said.
To sign up to volunteer, donate or sign up to receive a box fan, visit www.gwinnettchatt.org/boxfan. For updates, visit @GwinnettChatt on Facebook and Instagram or @ChattGwinnett on Twitter.
