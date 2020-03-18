The number of confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 in Gwinnett County remained unchanged over the last 24 hours, but the state's total number continues to climb, according to figures released by state health officials Wednesday.
Gwinnett has stood pat at seven confirmed cases of the virus. Georgia as a whole, on the other hand, saw a big increase, going from 146 confirmed positive cases on Tuesday to 197 on Wednesday.
That includes the first case to be reported in Barrow County, just to the east of Gwinnett.
The Georgia Department of Health is also now releasing figures on how many tests are being administered. The state said health officials have administered 443 tests, of which 93 came back positive. Commercial labs have conducted 1,065 tests, of which 104 came back positive.
The circle of metro Atlanta counties where the disease has shown up continues to grow, however.
Barrow County now has one confirmed positive case. Hall County, which had previously been reported as having one confirmed positive case, now has three confirmed positive cases. Forsyth County has two confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
The hardest hit counties, however, remain Fulton County (49 cases), Cobb County (28 cases), Bartow County (19 cases) and DeKalb County (18 cases).
