Rich McCormick Lucy McBath and Andrew Clyde.jpg

From left, U.S. Rep.-elect Rich McCormick, U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath and U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde

The races for three congressional seats that represent parts of Gwinnett County went down on Tuesday about as expected after redistricting took place last fall.

Two seats went to Republicans while the other went to a Democrat on Tuesday.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.