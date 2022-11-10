The races for three congressional seats that represent parts of Gwinnett County went down on Tuesday about as expected after redistricting took place last fall.
Two seats went to Republicans while the other went to a Democrat on Tuesday.
U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., defeated Republican Mark Gonsalves in the 7th Congressional District race by capturing 61.03% of the 233,998 votes cast in the race.
The 7th District had been widely considered a safe Democrat seat after the congressional district boundaries were re-drawn last year. McBath herself even referred to the 7th District as "the newly created Democratic district" in November 2021 when she announced that she would run for that seat instead of seeking re-election to the 6th District seat that she has held for four years.
The seat include the southern half of Gwinnett County and a small portion of north Fulton.
McBath had jumped from the 6th District to the 7th District because redistricting saw her seat redrawn in a way that many people viewed as being heavily Republican-leaning.
The results from the 6th district race between Republican Rich McCormick and Democrat Bob Christian saw that play out.
McCormick, who lost to Carolyn Bourdeaux two years ago in the 7th Congressional District race, received 62.25% of the 332,087 votes cast.
The 6th District was redrawn to include east Cobb, north Fulton, northwest Gwinnett, Forsyth and Dawson counties.
Meanwhile, the 9th Congressional District race, which covered northeast Georgia and the northern half of Gwinnett, saw U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., defeat Democrat Michael Ford. The seat, which has been held by Republicans for years, was considered a safe seat for the GOP.
Clyde showed that it was indeed safe for Republicans by receiving 72.37% of the 293,870 votes cast.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
