For the ninth straight year, Georgia Gwinnett College has been ranked as the most ethnically diverse Southern regional college, according to the 2023 U.S. News & World Report.

 Photo: GGC

Georgia Gwinnett College is once again the most ethnically diverse regional college in the south, according to U.S. News and World Report.

That makes it nine years and counting for the school.

