Georgia Gwinnett College is once again the most ethnically diverse regional college in the south, according to U.S. News and World Report.
That makes it nine years and counting for the school.
The magazine gave GGC the top spot in its ranking of ethnically diverse southern regional colleges in its annual college and university rankings, which were released on Monday. The same report also ranked GGC No. 1 in the nation in ethnic diversity among public regional colleges.
Smaller schools, like GGC, are considered regional colleges as opposed to larger public and private schools such as the University of Georgia, the Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University, which are counted in the magazine’s rankings as “national universities.”
The rankings are based on data from the fall 2021 semester.
With 10,949 students, the ethnic composition of GGC’s student body was 32% black/African American, 26% white, 26% Hispanic, 11% Asian, 4% multi-ethnic and less than one percent each for Native American, Pacific Islander and unknown. While 75% of students came from Gwinnett County in the fall of 2021, others came from 35 U.S. states and 112 countries.
In addition to being recognized for its diversity, GGC ranked No. 12 in the Top Public Schools category among Southern regional colleges, placing first among Georgia public colleges listed in that category. GGC also gained recognition as a Top Performer in Social Mobility among regional colleges in the South.
Up four spots from last year, GGC ranked No. 54 among Best Regional Colleges, both public and private, in the 12-state Southern region. GGC ranked No. 1 in Georgia among University System of Georgia-participating public schools.
GGC’s bachelor’s in nursing program placed No. 9 among public institutions in Georgia, moving up three places from last year.
