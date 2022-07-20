The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has awarded nine Gwinnett County Public Schools seniors 2022 National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities, the districdt announced.
The National Merit Scholars are part of a group of distinguished students nationwide judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies. Officials of each sponsor college selected their winners from among finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution.
The scholarships provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
This year’s competition for the National Merit Scholarships began when high school juniors took the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®), which served as an initial screen of program entrants. In September 2021, more than 16,000 semifinalists were named on a state-representational basis in numbers proportional to each state’s percentage of the national total of graduating high school seniors.
Semifinalists were the highest scoring program entrants in each state and represented less than one percent of the nation’s seniors.
To become a finalist, each semifinalist had to complete a detailed scholarship application, which included writing an essay, describing leadership positions and contributions in school and community activities, showing an outstanding academic record, and being endorsed and recommended by a high school official.
Semifinalists also had to take the SAT® or ACT® and earn scores that confirmed their performance on the initial qualifying test. From the semifinalist group, more than 15,000 attained finalist standing, and about half of the finalists were chosen to receive National Merit Scholarships.
Gwinnett’s College-Sponsored Merit Scholarship winners are:
• Lilian T. Nguyen, Brookwood
Probable career field: Healthcare
National Merit Emory University Scholarship
• Roger Linn, Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
Probable career field: Actuarial Science
National Merit University of Georgia Scholarship
• Jashua T. Liu, Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
Probable career field: Biochemistry
National Merit Vanderbilt University Scholarship
• Roland A. Saavedra, Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
Probable career field: Computer Science
National Merit Boston University Scholarship
• Tony Li, Mill Creek
Probable career field: Computer Science
National Merit University of Georgia Scholarship
• Ava M. Petersen, Mill Creek
Probable career field: Computer Science
National Merit Brigham Young University
• Caleb Kim, North Gwinnett
Probable career field: Medicine
National Merit Vanderbilt University Scholarship
• Puroom James Kim, North Gwinnett
Probable career field: Medicine
National Merit University of Georgia Scholarship
• Christina Kim, Peachtree Ridge High
Probable career field: Medicine
National Merit Vanderbilt University Scholarship
