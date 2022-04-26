A Nigerian woman who has been living in Suwanee has been sentenced for defrauding the Social Security Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency out of nearly $1 million in a scheme that involved using the stolen personal information of a movie director and journalist among other high profile people.
Ivie Shevon Sajere, 38, who pleaded guilty to one county of conspiracy to commit money laundering last November, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison and must repay $949,616.40 to the Social Security Administration and FEMA.
“This was a massive fraud that impacted two government agencies and harmed thousands of victims across the country whose identities were stolen,” U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said. “Sajere’s prison sentence is the culmination of a complicated investigation and prosecution and serves as a cautionary tale to other fraudsters similarly minded.”
Prosecutors said Sajere and her husband Neville Sajere are Nigerian nationals who are accused of participating in a money laundering scheme to defraud the two federal agencies. The couple allegedly stole the personal information of high profile people to apply for retirement benefits and disaster relief funds.
Federal prosecutors said the list of people whose information was stolen and used on the applications included a movie director, a highly-acclaimed journalist, the daughter of a "legendary movie director" and a "highly esteemed academic."
“Anyone with malicious intent can cause widespread damage to victims, and in this case, the defendant orchestrated an identity theft spree that resulted in the defrauding of two agencies that provide substantial assistance to individuals in need,” said Tommy D. Coke, who is the inspector in charge of the Atlanta Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
“This scheme highlights the importance of national collaboration when it comes to combatting identity theft, and I thank our law enforcement partners for their essential assistance with this investigation.”
The fraud occurred between June 2017 and September 2018, according to prosecutors.
Prosecutors also said the couple had the fraudulently-obtained funds received from the federal agencies deposited onto a Green Dot debit card. The card was also opened by using stolen personal information.
The couple then used the card to send payments through Square, Stripe and PayPal to a clothing store owned by Ivie Shevon Sajere and a Nigerian streaming service and television production company and an African gospel award show that were owned by Neville Sajere.
Federal prosecutors said that, although Ivie Shevon Sajere lived in Suwanee, she is not a U.S. citizen and will likely be deported after she completes her sentence.
She and her husband had allegedly "engaged in marriage fraud in an unsuccessful attempt to become U.S. citizens," according to federal officials.
“This sentence holds Sajere accountable for her role in this complex conspiracy to defraud the Social Security Administration, alone, of nearly seven hundred thousand dollars. She stole personal information of innocent people and used it to defraud the SSA by abusing its online services,” said Gail S. Ennis, who is the inspector general for the Social Security Administration, in a statement.
“My office will continue to uphold the integrity of the SSA’s online services and programs that so many Americans rely on. I thank the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General, and Homeland Security Investigations, and other law enforcement agencies for joining us in this comprehensive investigation. I also thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecuting this case.
The Social Security Administration's Office of Inspector General, the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the case.
Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane C. Schulman and Assistant U.S. Attorney Samir Kaushal handled the prosecution of the case.
