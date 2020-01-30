The race for the open county commission chairman's seat gained a new competitor Thursday.
Longtime Gwinnett County outreach director Nicole Love Hendrickson announced she will step down from that position on Feb. 28 to run for chairman. She said she will run as a Democrat.
“I am uniquely qualified for this position because I have the proven experience in local government and understand the tough decisions that have to be made in order to balance the needs of the community with being a steward of our tax dollars," Hendrickson said in a statement. "But most importantly, I have the heart to serve.”
Hendrickson has been the county's outreach director — a role in which she oversaw the Gwinnett 101, youth commission and cultural outreach programs — since 2015. While her announcement might seem unexpected, she said she had been considering it since current Chairwoman Charlotte Nash announced last year that she planned to retire rather than seek re-election this year.
Hendrickson was an associate director for the Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services for seven years prior to moving over to the county to work on outreach.
“It gives me so much pride to look back on all I’ve accomplished in this short tenure,” Hendrickson said. “Community outreach started out as a concept, but has now evolved into an award-winning program that has motivated countless residents to volunteer in their communities, seek other opportunities to be more knowledgeable about their county government and even run for office.
"The outreach program now serves a model in the state, the region and the nation. It’s the standard for how governments should interact with their constituents and that will always be my legacy.”
A campaign website, www.love4gwinnett.com, has been announced, but it was not yet active as of Thursday afternoon.
Several Democrats announced plans to run for the chairman's seat last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.