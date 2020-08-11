Former Gwinnett County community outreach director Nicole Love Hendrickson is one step closer to potentially making county history.
Hendrickson took a commanding lead over attorney Lee Thompson in the Democratic runoff for commission chairman Tuesday and cleared the nomination hurdle. With 25.64% of precincts "fully counted" as of 9:10 p.m., according to the county's elections results website, Hendrick had received 83.02% of the votes counted while Thompson had received 16.98%. The remaining precincts in the county were listed as "partially counted."
Thompson had suspended his campaign immediately after earning a spot in the runoff and told his supporters to vote for Hendrickson.
As the Democratic nominee, Hendrickson will now face Republican nominee David Post in November for the open chairman's seat. If she defeats Post in the general election, she will be the first African-American to serve as chairman — or in her case chairwoman — of the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners.
