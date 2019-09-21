When Nick Blakely was 6, he began playing football with the Lawrenceville Youth Association at Rhodes Jordan Park.
He stayed with the athletic association as a defensive end through the eighth grade before he moved on to the football program at Archer High School, where he was a letterman in football. He later joined the football program at Stetson University a a linebacker, but went into cardiac arrest and died after he collapsed during a practice in 2017.
On Saturday, the story came full circle with the dedication of Nick Blakely Field at Rhodes Jordan Park in Lawrenceville, making the newly refurbished field where Blakely’s long association with football began a lasting tribute to his memory.
“There’s not much that can be said about Nick that hasn’t been said already,” Lawrenceville Youth Association President Doug Washington said during brief remarks at the short dedication ceremony. “Nick, we love you and we hope this field is a small piece of your memory that continues to grow.”
The dedication of the field where Blakely once played in his memory included a ribbon cutting — with a black and gold ribbon in honor of his youth football team — as well as the releasing of black and gold balloons in his honor.
The field was recently refurbished with new turf, drainage improvements and a new concessions and picnic area.
Blakely’s mother, Michelle Wilson, cut the ribbon with family members and friends, as well as Lawrenceville Mayor Judy Jordan Johnson and county Commissioner Marlene Fosque, surrounding her.
“It’s such a great honor,” Wilson said after the ceremony. “Nick loved the game and that started here, and so for this field to be named for him means a lot.”
Blakely’s former teammates from the Lawrenceville Youth Association also attended the dedication ceremony Saturday. One of those former teammates was Brandon Jones, who said he got excited when he heard Blakely’s name would be attached to the field where they played football as kids.
“He was my best friend so I’m happy for him,” Jones said.
After the field was dedicated, the Lawrenceville Black Knights and Grayson 7-year-old teams played each other in the first football game on the new turf.
Blakely was a few months shy of his 20th birthday when died, but his death proved to be a catalyst for raising awareness about Sudden Cardiac Arrest, also known as SCA. Smiling Hearts: The Nick Blakely Foundation was established in his memory to prevent other athletes from dying form the condition.
After Blakely died, it was discovered that he had an enlarged heart, something he, his family and his coaches had been unaware of, according to the Nick Blakely Foundation’s website.
His mother said the foundation has donated AEDs to three local parks as part of its efforts to raise awareness of sudden cardiac arrest.
“We have a couple more to go, which is very important,” Wilson said. “The foundation is about giving back to the community and, you know, when we know better, we do better so I want people to know that sudden cardiac arrest can happen.”
His death has also been a catalyst for change in how schools in Georgia try to ward off cardiac arrest among student athletes.
Earlier this year, the Georgia General Assembly passed the Jeremy Nelson and Nick Blakely Sudden Cardiac Arrest Prevention Act, which was authored by state Sen. P.K. Martin, R-Lawrenceville. Under the new law, coaches must undergo training to recognize the signs of cardiac arrest before they can coach interscholastic sports and schools must hold information sessions for student-athletes’ parents about cardiac arrest symptoms each year.
Wilson said coaches and trainers have to take players off the field if they see signs that sudden cardiac arrest may be coming on, and the player cannot return until they have been cleared by a physician.
The law’s other namesake, Jeremy Nelson, was a seventh-grader from the Buford area who died after collapsing at a basketball game in 2013.
The law went into effect July 1.
“(Nick) is helping everybody,” his mother said.
As for the field that is now named in Blakely’s honor, Washington said the idea came from Fred Sutton Jr., who was Blakely’s former coach when he was about 10. Sutton continues to coach with the Lawrenceville Youth Association — he coached the 7-year-olds who played the first game on the field Saturday — and is a member of the association’s board.
Sutton said it was fitting to name the field for Blakely, who he recalled as a “phenomenal athlete” who could play multiple sports and frequently tried to lift up the spirits of teammates during games and also had deep religious faith.
“He was the kind of kid you’d want to raise in this (association),” Sutton said. “This is what we’re doing it for. It’s wonderful (to have Blakely’s name on the field). If I can raise one more Nick Blakely, I’d be doing my job.”
Meanwhile, Wilson said she knew exactly how her son would react to the field where his football career began being named for him.
“He smiled all the time so he would be smiling,” she said. “I know he’s smiling today. One of his things was he said ‘Mother, I’m going to be famous,’ so that became a reality. His name, his legacy will live on.”