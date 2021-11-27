Lilburn Police Sgt. Almedin "AJ" Ajanovic had a different sort of Thanksgiving this year — one that involved football, television and a recognition.
Ajanovic was at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., for the Detroit Lions versus Chicago Bears football game on Thursday so he could be recognized on the field at halftime by the NFL and America250 for his actions to save the lives of train operators after a train derailment in October 2020.
He was one of three individuals recognized for representing the "the intangible qualities of the American spirit" during the game. And, if that wasn't enough, it was also Ajanovic's first time attending an NFL game.
"It was just an amazing experience to go to (an NFL) football game for the first time and be able to be on the field for the first time that I'm at a game and just being honored," Ajanovic said. "Just seeing all of those people definitely gave me goosebumps (with them) clapping for us and cheering.
"I almost cried, but it's a good thing I didn't (because) it was on national TV."
Ajanovic was recognized with the First Responder award during the game while Orange County, Calif., resident Sgt. 1st Class Christopher D. Braman, a member of the Army, received the 9/11 Hero award and Ashburn. Va., resident Shreyaa Venkat Community Champion award. They make up the inaugural class of America250 Award recipients.
Braman was recognized for helping evacuate people from the Pentagon, where he was working, on Sept. 11, 2001, while Venkat was recognized for launching a nonprofit to tackle world hunger and societal issues while she is still in college.
“As we gather with our families and loved ones on Thanksgiving, it is an honor to stand alongside the NFL and express our gratitude to these three extraordinary heroes who inspire the American spirit in all of us,” America250 President and CEO Joseph Daniels said.
“Congratulations to Shreyaa Venkat, Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Braman and Police Sgt. Almedin Ajanovic who make me very proud to be an American.”
America250 provided Ajanovic with two plane tickets so he and his wife could fly to Detroit for the game. They also covered their hotel stay, admission to the game and a Thanksgiving dinner.
Ajanovic said he and wife planned to have a late Thanksgiving dinner with their young sons on Saturday, since the boys could not go to Detroit with them.
The incident Ajanovic was recognized for occurred when the remnants of Hurricane Delta were moving through Gwinnett County in the early morning hours on Oct. 11, 2020. The heavy rains caused flooding, which in turn caused the train to derail.
Ajanovic was heading home from an off-duty job when he heard a dispatch about a train derailment and fire on the CSX line that runs through Lilburn.
The officer headed to Old Town Lilburn, and to the Main Street and Camp Creek Road area in particular, to help out at the scene. Ajanovic parked near City Park and began heading along the tracks and the Camp Creek Greenway toward Rock Bridge Road when heard an explosion and saw a fireball.
"My heart was just racing, my mind was racing because you expect the worst," Ajanovic said. "You don't know what you're going to see, you don't know what you're going to find out, you don't know pretty much anything."
The officer said he encountered residents who lived near the train tracks as he was still making his way down to the derailed train. The residents were standing in knee deep water because of flooding caused by the hurricane.
Once he got to the train wreckage, he found two men on the train.
Lilburn police said at the time that Ajanovic decided to rescue the men immediately upon finding them despite the fact that he faced heat from the fire as well as the fact that there was a 'high voltage' warning sign on the side of the train and there was a red liquid pooling on the ground.
Ajanovic was able to lead the men from the train to safety, but he added that they were not seriously injured.
"There was one train car, the front engine, that had a tree that went through the front windshield," he said. "I mean those guys are lucky they walked away the way that they did."
Although Ajanovic is being praised for bravery and heroism during his response to the incident, he said he feels that he was only doing his job.
"I've been asked if I would do it again, you know what I wouldn't even hesitate," Ajanovic said. "I don't do it for recognition. I'm sure there are other officers and first responders who are more deserving of this award than I am, but I don't do anything for recognition.
"I do my job and make sure I do it well."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.