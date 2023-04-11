With a promise to “take miniature golf to the next level,” Putt Nation is the latest addition to the entertainment scene in Buford.
With a high-end tech-infused facility and a self-serve tap wall, Putt Nation is now open at 1995 Mall of Georgia Blvd. with a one-of-a-kind miniature golf course and restaurant combo offering a unique experience for putters of all ages.
“We wanted to create a space where people could have fun, unwind and create memories with their friends and family,” said Putt Nation owner Abraham Gray in a news release. “We’ve combined advanced technology with classic miniature golf to create an experience that’s truly unique. And with our restaurant and tap wall, we’re giving visitors even more reasons to stay and enjoy themselves.”
Putt Nation has two nine-hole golf courses, with each hole featuring custom lighting, sound effects, obstacles and video challenges not seen in traditional miniature golf to add to the immersive experience.
And after a round of golf, visitors can unwind in the facility’s restaurant and tap wall. Pub grub is the order of the day in the Putt Nation restaurant and the self-serve tap wall touts a vast selection of beer, wine and cocktails. The tap wall allows visitors to try a variety of beverages without committing to a full serving.
Putt Nation is open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. until 1 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The facility can accommodate group events and parties and is ideal for corporate team-building activities or birthday celebrations. For more information, visit www.puttnation.com.
