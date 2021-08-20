As one of the most iconic buildings in Gwinnett County turns 100 this fall, newly discovered letters reveal the personal influence that Andrew Carnegie had in its design and plans.
The Carnegie-style Greek Revival building, which is located at 65 North Peachtree St., was built by the Norcross Woman’s Club and served as the first library in Gwinnett. When the library expanded to become part of the eight-member Lanier Regional System, the building became the permanent home of the Woman’s Club.
A trove of recently discovered Carnegie Corporation of New York correspondence preserved on microfilm in Columbia University Rare Books Room confirms Andrew Carnegie approved a set of plans from architects the club engaged — Wheeler, Runge, and Dickey of Charlotte, N.C. The firm had experience designing Carnegie plans.
“By request of the Library Committee at Norcross, Ga. we are sending you by mail under separate cover sketches of the Plans and Design adopted by them for the Carnegie Free Library in their City, for your approval, and would be glad to hear from you … any suggestions you wish to offer, as they are now ready to proceed with the work,” the club’s architect, Oliver Duke Wheeler, wrote to Carnegie in a letter dated June 16, 1908.
Members of the 116 year-old nonprofit club hope this new research documenting interactions with Carnegie will enhance fundraising efforts to save and preserve the one-of-a-kind landmark now being threatened by rapid-fire development within the city.
The self-educated Carnegie devised a program, which lasted from 1898 until 1929, to combat illiteracy after the Civil War. The program funded 2,509 libraries. Of those, a total of 24 public libraries and five academic libraries were built in Georgia with Carnegie funding.
Carnegie distributed a pamphlet in 1911 containing a series of library designs and plans he thought appropriate. Designed to encourage patrons to browse freely, Carnegie’s idea for an “open stack” plan was revolutionary.
Other elements he insisted upon were the entry staircase symbolizing one’s elevation by learning, 12- to 15-foot ceilings, and windows six to seven feet above the floor. A lantern near the entrance was a symbol of enlightenment.
The Woman’s Club Library contains all these elements, as well as original shelving and librarian’s desk.
Carnegie’s influence is considered a main compelling factor in establishing The American Library Movement. With guidance from Anne Wallace, who was the librarian for the Atlanta Carnegie Library and founder of the Georgia Library Association, the Woman’s Club opened a library to the public in 1907.
The club applied to Carnegie in 1908 for funds to build a free-standing edifice. The 22-page packet contains letters of support from the governor of Georgia, the state’s congressman and state representative.
Carnegie’s private secretary James Bertram wrote Norcross Mayor Thomas Edwin Johnson April 17, 1908: “When we see plans of which we can approve of a building ready for occupancy to cost no more than $5,000, arrangements will be made for payments on the building as work progresses.”
Johnson later wrote to R. A. Franks, president of Home Trust Company, Hoboken, N.J., July 11, 1908, describing the architect’s visit to the site the city planned to donate in Dodson (now called Thrasher) Park.
“Since receiving your letter, Mr. Wheeler … has been here and assures us that the building can be erected for the amount proposed,” Johnson wrote.
As the site was on a crest, to put in a basement as Carnegie suggested would be expensive, he continued.
The mayor then wrote to Franks again on Aug. 27 and said, “We are sending you … revised plans for library building here, which we hope will meet with your approval. ... Please advise ... if we may proceed with the work.”
Johnson subsequently told Franks on Sept. 9 that, “The architect failed to show plans for shelving but that will be the same as the last plans showing shelving.”
The city then passed a resolution agreeing to Carnegie’s stipulation to support the library with $500 per year, but the city’s involvement did not go forward. Carnegie held the Woman’s Club account open until 1918, however.
Although the library was not one of those paid for by Carnegie, historic preservation architects confirm the Norcross building has all characteristics of a Type-B Carnegie Library Plan. It is the only one of its kind in Gwinnett County.
With funds provided by Norcross native-son Edward F. Buchanan, Trustee Homer Jones refined plans to fit the lot the club purchased across from Thrasher Park in 1919. Trustee C.K. McDaniel oversaw construction.
The unaltered façade of the “Old Library” is a key reason why it is a contributing property in the City’s National Registry of Historic Places area listing, which was authorized by the United States Secretary of the Interior in 1980.
As the second oldest city in Gwinnett, Norcross was the first downtown in the county with a National Registry designation.
The “Old Library” is described as “rare” in Georgia in a 2007 Survey of historic resources remaining in the city and conducted by the Terracon Company. The survey can be accessed online through the GNAHRGIS Network in the Historic Preservation Division at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.