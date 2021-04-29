If You Go

What: Topgolf Buford

Where: 2935 Buford Drive in Buford

Opening: Soft opening was April 26; Grand opening was April 30

Hours of Operation: 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays; 10 a.m. until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays

Costs: $27 per hour, per bay, from opening time until noon; $37 per hour, per bay, from noon until 5 p.m.; and $47 per hour, per bay, from 5 p.m. until closing time. There is also a $5 one-time fee for new members. Bays can also be reserved online.

More Info: topgolf.com/us/buford/

Phone: 470-822-1711