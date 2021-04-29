It might be safe to consider Snellville resident Rudy Jackson a Topgolf fan, but it hasn’t always been easy for him to get to one of the entertainment venue’s locations in metro Atlanta.
Topgolf has had locations in Alpharetta and midtown Atlanta, but those can be a bit of a jaunt from Snellville. Still, Jackson made the trip out to those area, when he could, for years.
“It’s a great facility (with) kind of a controlled environment,” Jackson said. “I love the technology. They’ve got Toptracer, you can play games. It’s just easy to use and it’s a lot of fun.”
Given how much Jackson enjoys Topgolf, he was eager to play at the new location which opened at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford this week. The location held a soft opening on Monday — Jackson was actually the location’s first customer — and a grand opening was set for the end of the week.
Jackson, who works near the new location, used his lunch break on Monday to take a couple of swings at the new venue. He was already planning to come back this weekend to celebrate his birthday at Topgolf Buford with his family.
“I’ve been going for probably over five years, but I’ve had to travel all the way to midtown and Alpharetta,” Jackson said. “Now, it’s less than 20 minutes from my house.”
Topgolf’s Buford location is the latest business to open at the Exchange at Gwinnett, which is envisioned as eventually being a sprawling mixed-use district at the Buford Drive interchange on Interstate 85. Once it is fully built out, it is expected to have residential areas, as well as a hotel, a massive Rooms-To-Go which opened last weekend, a Sprouts grocery store, a food hall and several additional restaurants and service-oriented businesses.
And Topgolf will be a major employer. It employs about 400 associates and 18 managers. It also has upstairs and downstairs bar areas, as well as patio areas for socializing, a private event space and a chef-driven menu for guests who want a bite to eat while they play or hang out with friends.
But, on top of all else, it is an entertainment venue.
“Topgolf is a full entertainment complex,” Topgolf Buford Director of Operations Greg Westerholm said. “We try to make sure guests can interact in a number of different ways, from our custom Topgolf menu down to our retail, to just our large open bar spaces and you’ll see we have our giant patio and green space out there.”
Topgolf gives people, regardless of skill level, a way to play golf in a way that mixtures the old sport with new technology.
“Topgolf is target-oriented practice,” Westerholm said. “Essentially what you do is we greet you when you walk in the door and we create a membership for you and then we send you off to one of our bays.
“So, it’s very interactive ... Our targets are huge and we designed it specifically for non-golfers.”
Players try to hit balls that have computer chips inside them into holes, which are referred to as targets, on the 205-yard field.
It is, in a sense, sort of “smart golf” because of that technology.
“One you’re logged into the bay, it reads your information and then it goes out into the target and then we read that antenna it send that information back to you,” Westerholm said.
A screen in the bay tells the player how far their ball traveled — if it went into a target — as well as which subsection of the target the ball went into and how many points they earned from that shot. Each player gets 20 shots in a round.
The points can range from three points to at least eight points per shot. Topgolf’s computer system tabulates scores and ranks players at the bay based on their total scores.
“We have a number of different games,” Westerholm said. “I recommend Top Golf, which is our most popular. Essentially any target in Top Golf is going to score. If you don’t hit a target, you would not score.
“And, then we have some that are a little more aggressive. We have one that’s called Top Pressure. If you’ve every played cricket or darts, essentially if you’re looking at a dart board that was in the ground, you would actually chip out into sections of that target and you would actually close out the target before going on to the next round.”
The Top Tracer game, which is available at other Topgolf locations in the area, is not available at the Buford location yet, but Westerholm it will be layered in over time.
Most of the targets are holes, but there is one at the back of the field, which is a trench. It is so far back that players have to look for a green line along the back fence to spot where it is located. There are also other aspects of a traditional golf course on the field, such as some sand traps.
It has 72 bays players can hit balls from, and each bay has its own set of clubs. About half of the bays are on the ground level, and the other half are on a second level.
“The targets look a little different from the top level here,” Westerholm said. “You get a little bird’s eye view (of the field). More traditional golfers like that first level because it gives them more of a true look layered in with the technology, and then up here, this is more of the entertainment piece.
“But, they both operate the same way.”
There is a way for customers to interact with the setting, using an app to have certain songs play. That can be more entertaining at night as the holes light up in sync with the songs.
The new location is Topgolf’s third in metro Atlanta, joining the midtown Atlanta and Alpharetta locations. It also has a location in Augusta.
A maximum of six people can be at a bay at a time, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Glass barriers have been installed between bays, and after a bay is used, it is marked as being unavailable until employees disinfect the bay and mark it as ready for use again in Topgolf’s computer system.
Guests are also asked to practice social distancing because of the pandemic.
Despite the limits on how many people can be in a bay and the need to take precautions because of the pandemic, Jackson said he could not wait to bring his family to the new location.
“I’ve got teenagers, they don’t play golf, but it’s a lot of fun,” he said. “My wife and everybody has fun.”
Topgolf’s street address is 2935 Buford Drive in Buford. It will be open 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
