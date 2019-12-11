A brand new 76 gas station in Suwanee will celebrate its grand opening this Friday and offer regular unleaded fuel at 76 cents per gallon for the first 100 vehicles.
The gas station, located at 310 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., will host the event from from 9 a.m. to noon. Highlights include discounted gas, family activities, complimentary food and beverages and chances to win gas cards.
Attendees will also have a chance to win a flat-screen TV, gas cards, 76-cent beverages of any size, branded items, and many more prizes. Store specials and free food samples will also be available, as well as a radio remote presence from local radio stations.
In addition, the opening will commence with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:00 a.m., attended by Suwanee’s Mayor, Jimmy Burnette.