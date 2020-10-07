Visitors to Gwinnett County have a new place to stay when they are in the Infinite Energy Center and Sugarloaf Mills area.
Staybridge Suites announced its five-story, 99-room location right off Interstate 85 and Duluth Highway, at 2360 Stephens Center Drive in unincorporated Duluth, opened Sept. 30. The hotel is owned and operated by Duluth Capital Investments LLC but operating under InterContinental Hotels Group’s Staybridge Suites brand where all rooms are residential-style suites.
“The opening of our hotel represents the desire of Americans to resume business and leisure travel in a way that is comfortable, safe and smart,” hotel General Manager Okello M. Odongo said. “Our guests can enjoy design and furnishings that are above and beyond any other hotel in the area, while staying protected by unmatched hygiene practices during every minute of their visit.”
The new hotel is the first in the Staybridge Suites chain to feature the brand’s new “Next Generation 7.0” design, which features open public spaces that — during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — provide room for social distancing while also offering room to socialize or do work.
The hotel also has a 24-hour business center, two barbecue grills, a fitness center, a seasonal outdoor salt water pool, patio, fireplace, a self-service laundry, complimentary high-speed internet access and a meeting room that has 600 square feet of flexible space.
There is also movable furniture in the suites so guests can customize the layout to fit them. The suites also include 49-inch smart televisions, separate areas for working and relaxing and full modern kitchens.
In light of the pandemic, the hotel is taking some precautions to limit the spread of the disease including offering a “grab and go” bagged breakfast, allowing guests to use a no contact check in and check out process and offering the InterContinental Hotel Group’s “Clean Promise” program, which involves a completing diinfecting of public areas and guest suites and a sterilization process that involves the use of a special handheld electrostatic sprayer.
Guests will also be allowed to chose their own schedule for when housekeeping will visit their rooms during their stay.
Once the pandemic has passed, and hygiene guidelines allow the hotel to do so, it will offer a full breakfast buffet as well as an evening social hour where they can get gourmet-quality foods such as salads, soups, burgers, pizza, sliders and tacos.
“How we extend hospitality has changed, but one important thing remains the same – our complete commitment to our guests,” Odongo said. “It’s why we offer the highest quality accommodations at the best possible price, in a decor that uniquely mixes down home comfort with uptown contemporary style.”
Guests who are interested in learning more about the new Staybridge Suites in Duluth can visit www.ihg.com/staybridge/hotels/us/en/duluth/atluh/hoteldetail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.