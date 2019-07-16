Drivers who travel in the Spout Springs Road area will be able to use the road to cross Interstate 85 again starting this weekend.
The Georgia Department of Transportation said the Spout Springs Road bridge at the interstate will open to the traffic Saturday. The bridge closed in January so it could be replaced.
The bridge replacement was part of the ongoing I-85 widening project. The interstate is being widened from Interstate 985 to state Route 53. A third travel lane is being added in each direction.
Construction began last year and is expected to finish in 2020.
In addition to Spout Springs Road, bridges are also being replaced at Flowery Branch Road and Jesse Cronic Road as part of the widening project.
GDOT officials have said the three bridges slated for replacement as part of the widening project are each more than 50 years old.