The North Metro Academy of Performing Arts and the Oakland Meadow School got new principals on Thursday night.
The Gwinnett County Board of Education approved the appointments of Monique Lee as the new principal for the North Metro Academy of Performing Arts and Amy Lazic as the new principal for the Oakland Meadow School.
Lee has worked in education since 1997 and has been with Gwinnett County Public Schools since 2007. She has been he assistant director of the Office of Behavior Support and Interventions since 2019.
Lee was a science teacher at Statesboro High School from 1997 until 1999, and she then served as a science teacher at Redan High School from 1999 until 2004. She was an assistant principal at McNair High School from 2005 until 2007.
When she joined GCPS in 2007, she was an assistant principal at South Gwinnett High School until 2016, while also serving as a resident principal at Dacula High School from 2015 to 2016. She then became South Gwinnett's principal from 2016 until 2019.
Lee earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from Georgia Southern University, her master’s degree in educational administration from Jackson State University and a specialist degree in educational leadership from Argosy University.
She replaces Rodriguez Johnson, who is now an HR Recruiter for the district.
Lazic has been with GCPS since 2005 and worked as a speech language specialist and pathologist before that.
She was a speech language specialist at The Children's Institute from 1997 until 2000, a staff speech language pathologist at Children's Specialist Hospital from 2000 until 2002 and the owner, clinical director and pediatric speech language pathologist for Shore Pediatric Speech Pathology LLC from 2004 until 2005.
Lazic then became the Pre-K speech language pathologist at Harbins Elementary School from 2005 until 2009, the Pre-K speech language pathologist at Lovin Elementary School from 2006 until 2009, the Pre-K special education teacher at Lovin from 2009 until 2014, an administrative intern at Corley Elementary School in 2014, and then the assistant principal at Oakland Meadow School since 2015.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in speech pathology and audiology from Stockton University, her master’s degree in speech language pathology from Kean University, and a specialist degree in educational leadership from the University of West Georgia.
Lazic replaces retired Oakland Meadow School principal Sara Clifford.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
