As the 2022-2023 school year winds down, four Gwinnett County schools are preparing to get new principals.
The county's school board approved appointments for new principals at GIVE Center West High School, Lawrenceville Elementary School, Nesbit Elementary School and South Gwinnett High School on Thursday.
Kelly A. Walter will become the new principal at GIVE Center West High School while Candace V. Haynes will be Lawrenceville Elementary School's new principal, Nakia D. Miller will become the new principal at Nesbit Elementary School's principal, and Rodney D. Jordan will be South Gwinnett High School's new principal.
Walter has worked for Gwinnett County Public Schools for 20 years. She was the head counselor at Meadowcreek High School from 2003 until 2006; the graduation coach at Radloff Middle School from 2006 until 2012; the assistant principal at Radloff Middle from 2012 until 2015; and has been the assistant principal at Berkmar High School since 2015.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies and a master’s degree in public school counseling from Auburn University; and a specialist degree in educational leadership and a doctorate degree in education from the University of Georgia.
Walter will replace retiring GIVE West principal Donna Bishop.
Haynes has worked in education for 28 years and has been with GCPS for 22 years.
She joined GCPS as a teacher at Annistown Elementary School, where she taught from 2001 until 2006 and has served as an assistant principal at Winn Holt Elementary School since 2016. Prior to her time with Gwinnett schools, Haynes taught in Clarke County schools and Marietta City Schools.
Haynes earned her bachelor’s degree in English from the University of North Carolina, her master’s degree in teaching from Piedmont College and her specialist degree in educational leadership from Central Michigan University.
She will replace Grelauris Calcano who was promoted to become a director of leadership development.
Miller has worked for GCPS for her entire 18-year career in education.
She joined the district in 2005 as the K-5 interrelated resource teacher at Hopkins Elementary School and served in that role until 2007 and then served as a fifth grade teacher at Hopkins Elementary from 2007 until 2009; the special education department chair at Snellville Middle School from 2009 until 2014; and has been the assistant principal at Magill Elementary School since 2014.
Miller earned her bachelor’s degree in human services and her master’s degree in special education from St. Thomas University, and her specialist degree in special education administration from Walden University.
She will replace Marketa Myers who was promoted to become a director of leadership development.
Jordan is coming to GCPS from Clayton County Public Schools, and has worked in education for 15 years.
He began his career in DeKalb County schools, first as a interrelated teacher and department chair and later as an assistant principal, from 2008 until 2018. He joined Clayton County schools as the principal for Jonesboro Middle School from 2018 until 2021 and then as principal at Lovejoy High School since 2021.
Jordan earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Eastern Michigan University, his master’s degree in special education from Clark Atlanta University, his master’s degree in educational leadership from Georgia State University and his specialist degree in educational leadership from Columbus State University
He will replace retiring South Gwinnett principal Dorothy Jarrett.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
