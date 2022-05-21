Six new principals and two cluster superintendents were appointed by the Gwinnett County Board of Education on Thursday night.
• Conquisha Thompson will be the new principal at Archer High School.
• Lee A. Augmon will be the new principal at Collins Hill High School.
• Altonise K. Henfield will be the principal at Ferguson Elementary School.
• Jennifer N. Vaughn will be the principal at Grace Snell Middle School
• Lissette C. McRea will be the principal at Rockbridge Elementary School.
• Sonya V. Brown will be the principal at Woodward Mill Elementary School.
Meanwhile, Dacula Principal Bryan K. Long and Gwinnett County Public Schools Chief of Staff Pamela “Pam” J. Williams were appointed to cluster superintendent positions. Long will replace Debbie Dees while Williams will replace Joe Ahrens, who is retiring.
Thompson has been an educator since 2000 and has been an administrator in GCPS since she was hired to be the assistant principal at Shiloh High School in 2017.
She began her career as a teacher at Jefferson County High School and then served as a teacher at Benjamin Banneker High School in College Park from 2001 until 2004, and then taught at Glenn Hills High School in Augusta from 2004 until 2009. She became an administrative intern, department chair and teacher at Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn in 2009 and served in those roles until she became the assistant principal at McNair Middle School Atlanta in 2015.
Augmon has worked in GCPS since 2000 and worked as a teacher in Iowa and at Clarkston High School in Clarkton, Ga., before that.
She became a teacher at Pinckneyville Middle School in 2000 and then became a teacher at Norcross High School a year later. She then became a teacher at Collins Hill High School in 2006 before becoming an assistant principal at Peachtree Ridge High School in 2009 ant later an associate principal at Peachtree Ridge in 2015. She then became the director of special education, curriculum and instructional support last year.
Henfield has worked in GCPS since 2002. She taught at an elementary school in Miami-Dade County in Florida for four years before that.
She taught at Shiloh Elementary School from 2002 until 2004, and was a teacher and gifted contact teacher at Mountain Park Elementary School from 2004 until 2009. She was an instruction coach at teacher at Knight Elementary School from 2009 until 2015, an assistant principal at Benefield Elementary School from 2015 until 2019, when she became an assistant principal at Knight Elementary.
Vaughn has worked in GCPS since 2008 and previously worked as a professor at the University of Cincinnati from 2006 until 2007.
She was a local school technology coordinator and intervention specialist at Meadowcreek High School from 2008 until 2013, an assistant principal at Shiloh Middle School from 2013 until 2018 as well as a principal resident at Sycamore Elementary School from 2016 until 2017 and an assistant principal at Snellville Middle School since 2018.
McRea has served two stints in GCPS. One was as a teacher at Lilburn Middle School from 2004 until 2010, and as a teacher at Berkmar Middle School from 2010 until 2014. The second began as a teacher at Coleman Middle School in 2017. She has been the assistant principal at Pinckneyville Middle School since 2018.
She also served as a teacher at a school in Petal, Miss. from 2000 until 2004 and as a teacher at Renfroe Middle School in Decatur from 2014 until 2017.
Brown has worked in GCPS since 2003. She previously taught in Memphis City Schools, Atlanta Public Schools and at Gwinnett Technical College.
She was a teacher at Cedar Hill Elementary School from 2003 until 2004, a teacher at Jenkins Elementary School from 2010 until 2013, an assistant principal at Jenkins Elementary School from 2013 until 2019 and has been an assistant principal at Creekland Middle School since 2019.
Meanwhile, Long has worked in GCPS since 1995 and was an adjunct professor at the University of Georgia from 2004 until 2008.
He served as a teacher at Meadowcreek High School from 1995 until 1999, as a teacher at South Gwinnett High School from 1999 until 2000, as an assistant principal Grayson High School from 2002 until 2006, as an assistant principal at GIVE Center East from 2006 until 2007, as the director of student discipline and behavioral intervention, school improvement and operations from 2007 until 2012 and as principal at Dacula High School since 2012.
Williams has been with GCPS since 2006 and previously taught at schools and ran a child care home in Florida.
She served as a teacher at Norton Elementary School at 2006 until 2010, as an assistant principal at Nesbit Elementary School from 2010 until 2013, as the principal at Bethesda Elementary School from 2013 until 2019, as the assistant Superintendent, School Improvement and Operations from 2019 until 2020 and as the chief of staff for GCPS since 2020.
