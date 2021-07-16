Two Gwinnett County middle schools got new principals this week.
The county's school board approved the appointments of Lin Thornton and Brooks Baggett as the new principals at Jones and Northbrook middle schools, respectively, on Thursday.
Thornton was an assistant principal at North Gwinnett High School until this week and will replace Memorie Reesman, who was previously picked to become the principal at Seckinger High School. Meanwhile, Baggett was previously the assistant principal at Northbrook Middle School and will replace Keith Thompson, who was previously picked to be an assistant superintendent of middle schools.
Thornton has been an assistant principal at North Gwinnett High School since 2015. Prior to that she was an assistant principal for five years, starting in 2010, at Norcross High School.
She was previously a teacher at Kennedy Middle School in Atlanta from 2003 until 2005 and a teacher and administrator at the Urban Science Academy in Boston from 2005 until 2009.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Spelman College, her master’s degree in educational administration from Boston College and specialist’s degree in educational leadership from Mercer University.
Baggett has been at Northbrook Middle School as an assistant principal since 2014. He was previously a social studies teacher at North Gwinnett High School from 2002 until 2010 and a social studies teacher at Lanier High School from 2010 until 2014.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Georgia, his master’s degree in secondary education from Georgia State University and his doctoral degree in educational leadership from Walden University.
