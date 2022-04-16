Two Gwinnett County middle schools are getting new principals.
The Gwinnett County Board of Education approved the appointments of Sheri Gilbert as the new principal at North Gwinnett Middle School and Betsy Kelly as the new principal at Twin Rivers Middle School on Thursday night. Both women will start their new jobs on June 1.
Gilbert is currently the assistant principal at the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology and she will replace retiring principal Wanda Law at North Gwinnett Middle School.
Gilbert has worked for GCPS since 1995. She spent her first 13 years as a teacher in the district and then served as the coordinator of Online Campus from 2008 until 2011, the local school technology coordinator at Twin Rivers Middle School from 2011 until 2015 and an eClass Instructional Specialist in the Division of Curriculum and Instruction from 2015 until 2016.
She then served as an assistant principal at Twin Rivers from 2016 until last year, when she became an assistant principal at GSMST.
Gilbert earned her bachelor's degree in mathematics from Wheaton College, her master's degree in educational leadership from Mercer University and a specialist’s degree in Educational Leadership—Georgia College and State University.
Kelly is currently the assistant principal at Dacula High School and she will replace retiring principal Linda Boyd at Twin Rivers.
Kelly has also worked for GCPS since 1995. She was a teacher at Dacula High School from 1995 until 2013, when she became an assistant principal at the school.
She earned her bachelor's degree in mathematics and her master's degree in mathematics education from the University of Georgia and her specialist's degree in teacher leadership from Georgia Southwestern State University.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
