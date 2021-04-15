Gwinnett County school board members appointed two new elementary school principals Thursday night.
Sally Lehmann was appointed the principal of Burnette Elementary School and Mark Moon was picked to be the principal at Chattahoochee Elementary School.
Lehmann comes to Burnette from Knight Elementary School, where she had been an assistant principal since 2014. She has been with Gwinnett County Public Schools since 2000, starting as a literacy coach and teacher at Arcado Elementary School. She served in that role until 2005, and then served as a literacy coach and interrelated resource teacher at Simonton Elementary School until 2013. She spent a year as Simonton's instructional coach and SST coordinator a for a year before going to Knight Elementary School.
Lehmann received a bachelor's degree in early childhood education from Georgia State University, a master's degree in reading instructional practices from Grand Canyon University and a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Georgia State.
Moon comes to Chattahoochee Elementary from Winn Holt Elementary School, where he had been an assistant principal since 2015. He began his career with GCPS in 2006 as a social studies teacher at Osborne Middle School, and was later promoted to serve as an administrative intern at that school in 2015 before moving to Winn Holt Elementary.
Moon received a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Georgia, a master's degree in teaching from Piedmont College, a specialist degree in teacher leadership from Piedmont College and a leadership certification from the University of West Georgia.
