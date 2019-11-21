The Gwinnett County Board of Education appointed a new principal for Simpson Elementary School on Thursday — but it means Sugar Hill Elementary School now needs a new leader.
The school board confirmed Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks' appointment of Taffeta Connery as Simpson's new principal during the board's meeting Thursday night. Connery has been Sugar Hill Elementary's principal since 2016.
Connery will start her new job in January, replacing retiring principal, Bron Gayna Schmit at Simpson, which is located in Peachtree Corners.
Prior to her appointment as Sugar Hill Elementary School's principal three years ago, Connery was an assistant principal at Corley Elementary School from 2013 until 2016. Her long career in education beganin 1996 and has included jobs as a teacher at three districts in Florida as well as a stint in DeKalb County schools that included serving as a literacy coach and later administrator.
She received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Bethune-Cookman University and her master's degree in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University. She holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Clark Atlanta University.