The Gwinnett County Board of Education appointed Jadd Jarusinski as the principal of Peachtree Ridge High School at Thursday’s monthly meeting.
Jarusinski is the former director of instructional resources and support in the Gwinnett County Public Schools central office. He’s served the school system in that capacity since 2015.
Jarusinski was previously a high school administrator at South Gwinnett High School from 2012 to 2015. He was a teacher or technology coordinator at Berkmar High School between 2005 to 2011.
Jarusinski is stepping in to fill the position left vacant by Jeff Mathews, who is the new assistant superintendent of leadership development at the central office. The former Peachtree Ridge principal had served as the Suwanee school’s leader since November 2013.
There are 17 schools affiliated with Gwinnett County Public Schools that will start the school year with new principals or are opening this year.