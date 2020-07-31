Gwinnett County could play a key role among swing counties in Georgia during this fall's presidential election, according to a new poll from Monmouth University.
The poll shows former Vice-President Joe Biden has a 58% to 38% lead over President Donald Trump in a group of 14 swing counties, "led by the large Atlanta suburbs of Cobb and Gwinnett." Officials who worked on the poll said they do not provide specific poll numbers for Gwinnett because its sample size was too small, however.
Statewide, Biden and Trump were neck and neck at 47% apiece among registered voters who participated in the poll.
“There is a lot of parity between the two candidates. Trump has a lock on his base but Biden is performing much better than Clinton did in key swing areas,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.
A strong showing by Biden at the top of the November ballot raises questions about how it could impact down ballot raises, particularly those for local officials, such as county commission chairman, two commission district and two school board seats, district attorney, sheriff and tax commissioner among others.
Hillary Clinton narrowly carried Gwinnett in the 2016 presidential election, the first time in decades that a Democratic nominee for president had carried the longtime Republican stronghold.
In the 2018 general election, where Democrats had a strong showing in Gwinnett and flipped several seats — including some that surprised even Democratic Party observers — the party's gubernatorial nominee, Stacey Abrams carried the county with 56.5% of the votes cast in the governor's election.
