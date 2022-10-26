YMCA officials said the playground was a collaborative effort by the YMCA, Morgan Stanley employees and community members — including kids — who presented creative ideas for their dream playground during a design day in July.
Thanks to a months-long collaboration between J.M. Tull-Gwinnett Family YMCA, the Morgan Stanley Foundation, and KABOOM! there is a new playground installed at the facility.
The kids at J.M. Tull-Gwinnett Family YMCA in Lawrenceville now have a new place to play.
Thanks to a months-long collaboration between J.M. Tull-Gwinnett Family YMCA, the Morgan Stanley Foundation, and KABOOM! there is a new playground installed at the facility. A group of more than 150 volunteers helped install the playground, which had its unveiling on Oct. 19.
YMCA officials said the playground was a collaborative effort by the YMCA, Morgan Stanley employees and community members — including kids — who presented creative ideas for their dream playground during a design day in July. Inspired by those drawings, the playground will provide hundreds of kids with a new place to get active and build social bonds.
“Through this impactful partnership with the Morgan Stanley Foundation and KABOOM!, our organizations are able to provide a safe, fun environment for youth to play, build confidence and friendships,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “We’re dedicated to nurturing the potential of every child and teen in our communities.”
“Play is essential to the physical, social and emotional health of every child,” a press release from YMCA officials said. “However, play spaces are not available to every child, especially in communities of color where children disproportionately lack access to parks and playgrounds.
“The new playground at J.M. Tull-Gwinnett Family YMCA is part of a nationwide effort by KABOOM! to end play space inequity and ensure that every kid has the opportunity to thrive.”
“Playgrounds are an iconic part of childhood. They’re not only where kids collect some of their best memories, but also where crucial skills are developed that nurture their physical, mental, and emotional well-being,” said Lysa Ratliff, CEO of KABOOM!. “KABOOM! is thrilled to work with our partners to bring to life the new playspace at J.M. Tull-Gwinnett Family YMCA and ensure that kids in Atlanta have a place designed just for them, where they can play, learn, and unlock their greatest potential.”
The project and partnership with KABOOM! is part of the Morgan Stanley Foundation’s commitment to give kids a healthy start to life, officials said. Safe places to play are vital to that commitment.
Since the beginning of this partnership in 2011, Morgan Stanley and KABOOM! have built 26 playgrounds and awarded 42 Imagination Playground and Rigamajig grants, serving over 36,000 children in communities across the United States.
J.M. Tull-Gwinnett Family YMCA is located at 2985 Sugarloaf Parkway.
