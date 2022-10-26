The kids at J.M. Tull-Gwinnett Family YMCA in Lawrenceville now have a new place to play.

Thanks to a months-long collaboration between J.M. Tull-Gwinnett Family YMCA, the Morgan Stanley Foundation, and KABOOM! there is a new playground installed at the facility. A group of more than 150 volunteers helped install the playground, which had its unveiling on Oct. 19.