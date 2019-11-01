Children in Johns Creek have a new place to play.
A new playground located at Shakerag Park is now open to the public after being completed last week. Designed specially for children ages 8 and under, it includes equipment such as a four-seat teeter-totter, a balance bar and swings.
According to Johns Creek officials, specialized sunshades were alo installed to help keep kids, parents and the equipment cool in the summer. Another unique feature is the electronic piano where children can hit the buttons and hear the corresponding tones.
As a bonus for parents, the playground can be seen from the three playing fields at the park — allowing for smaller children to be watched as they play while their older siblings compete on the athletic fields.