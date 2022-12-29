Pizza_Hut_1.png

The new Pizza Hut on Buford Highway in Buford will give away free pizza for a year to its first 25 guests on Jan. 6.

 Special Photo

People who live in northwest Gwinnett County will have a chance to get a year's worth of free pizza next week.

A new Pizza Hut location, which is run by Flynn Restaurant Group, opened at 1550 Buford Highway in Buford on Dec. 23, but it's what the new store has planned for its grand opening festivities next week that will have tongues salivating. The first 25 customers who are in line at the store on Jan. 6 will get free pizza for a year.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.