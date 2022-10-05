Murals to remember - Sandy Springs - VALEO pic of family with resident & Colleen.jpg

Nationally recognized artist Colleen Koziara will direct a unique project at the Mansions of Gwinnett Park Assisted Living & Memory Care, where artists of all ages and skill levels are invited to collaborate on a four-day project to paint a “memory mural” at the Lawrenceville facility.

The Murals to Remember project — which helps senior citizens reconnect with their sense of purpose, capability, pride and accomplishment — begins Monday, Oct. 10 and continues through Friday, Oct. 14 and is free and open to the public. The project is designed to bring residents, families and members of the community together in a fun and meaningful way, leading to increased communication and understanding of issues arising from the challenges of dementia.