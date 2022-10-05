Nationally recognized artist Colleen Koziara will direct a unique project at the Mansions of Gwinnett Park Assisted Living & Memory Care, where artists of all ages and skill levels are invited to collaborate on a four-day project to paint a “memory mural” at the Lawrenceville facility.
The Murals to Remember project — which helps senior citizens reconnect with their sense of purpose, capability, pride and accomplishment — begins Monday, Oct. 10 and continues through Friday, Oct. 14 and is free and open to the public. The project is designed to bring residents, families and members of the community together in a fun and meaningful way, leading to increased communication and understanding of issues arising from the challenges of dementia.
A similar mural, also led by Koziara — who is the CEO of Beyond Bingo, a company that engages senior citizens in ways that honor independence, individuality and creativity — will be created Oct. 17-21 at the Mansions at Alpharetta Assisted Living and Memory Care.
Koziara will take a blank wall inside the Mansions at Gwinnett Park and turn it into a colorful and meaningful permanent work of art. After receiving input from the residents, Koziara will create the mural in color and line art and then transfer it to the wall for completion by residents and community members.
“I work directly with the seniors to choose images of significance for the mural,” said Koziara in a news release.
Noting that the finished project will serve as a point of pride for those participating, Koziara said, “The final image is one that every member of the community had a hand in creating, even if they placed only one stroke. For months and years afterward, the artists will point to the artwork and say, ‘That’s my mural!’”
The “memory mural” is part of the facility’s wellness philosophy program called “Valeo” (Latin for “to thrive”), which creates wellness initiatives for those with memory impairments and incorporates activities to enhance social, intellectual, spiritual and physical wellbeing.
Mansions Senior Living develops, owns and manages large senior living, assisted living and memory care communities in Georgia and Oklahoma and is currently developing new communities in North Carolina and South Carolina.
