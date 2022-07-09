An Albuquerque, N.M. man is facing a $1 million fine and at least 29 years in prison after he was convicted of transporting methamphetamine from Marietta to Snellville.
Gwinnett prosecutors said FBI agents saw Adrian Arroyo meet with two unidentified males in a parking lot on South Cobb Drive in Marietta in November 2020. Arroyo is accused of giving the men what appeared to be money and receiving a wooden box in return.
The FBI agents followed Arroyo to Snellville where they alerted city police that he may have been transporting drugs. Officers then made contact with Arroyo by locating the Jeep the FBI agents saw him driving.
“The officer smelled a chemical odor and noticed that the defendant seemed very nervous,” the Gwinnett DA’s office said in a statement. “The officer asked for and was granted consent to search of the vehicle where he located the wooden box in the backseat of the car. The wooden box contained 1790.22 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine packaged in 25 separate Ziplock-style baggies.”
Prosecutors said Arroyo confessed to picking up the box in Marietta, but denied knowing it contained drugs. He was convicted last month of trafficking methamphetamine. He received a 30-year sentence with the first 29 years to be served in prison. A judge also ordered him to pay a $1 million fine.
