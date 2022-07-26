The Market by Macy’s store in the Presidential Commons Shopping Center is seen in this 2021 file photo. A new Market by Macy's location is set to open Aug. 20 at the Johns Creek Town Center shopping center in unincorporated Suwanee.
The sales floor of the Market by Macy’s store in Snellville is shown in this 2021 file photo. A new Market by Macy's location is set to open Aug. 20 at the Johns Creek Town Center shopping center in unincorporated Suwanee.
The Market by Macy’s store in the Presidential Commons Shopping Center is seen in this 2021 file photo. A new Market by Macy's location is set to open Aug. 20 at the Johns Creek Town Center shopping center in unincorporated Suwanee.
Photo: City of Snellville
The sales floor of the Market by Macy’s store in Snellville is shown in this 2021 file photo. A new Market by Macy's location is set to open Aug. 20 at the Johns Creek Town Center shopping center in unincorporated Suwanee.
Metro Atlanta is getting its third Market by Macy's store, and it will be in Gwinnett County's backyard.
Macy's recently announced plans to open one of its small-format, off-mall Market by Macy's store on Aug. 20 at the Johns Creek Town Center shopping center, which is located just across the Chattahoochee River at 3630 Peachtree Parkway in unincorporated Suwanee. The new location follows other Market by Macy's locations that opened in Snellville and McDonough last year.
“At Macy’s, we thrive on retail being a dynamic business requiring continuous analysis, reinvention and innovation. As customer preferences and buying behaviors change, we continue to evolve to deliver the experience our customers expect,” Macy’s Chief Stores Officer Marc Mastronardi said.
“As exciting brand extensions, Market by Macy’s and Macy’s Backstage each offer unique shopping experiences – one celebrates discovery and convenience, while the other appeals to the customer who loves the thrill of the hunt for a great value.”
The Johns Creek Town Center location is one of three Market by Macy's stores that the retail company plans to open this fall. It also announced the upcoming opening of a store in St. Louis as well as dual Market by Macy's and Macy's Backstage store in the Chicago area.
Market by Macy's stores are designed to offer shoppers a place to buy a clothes and beauty products from a curated fashion selection.
Customers can earn and use Star Rewards, as well as use their Macy's Credit Card at Market by Macy's locations. They can also pick up orders pay their bills at the "At Your Service" desk in the store locations.
Macy's is currently hiring part-time and full-time employees for its new Market by Macy's locations. Anyone interested in applying for a job at the Johns Creek Town Center store can visit macysinc.com/careers to learn about employment opportunities. Macy's officials said they offer "exciting" career opportunities as well as competitive pay, a bilingual work environment, a merchandise discount and flexible scheduling.
They also said part-time and full-time employees have access to a new program Macy's is offering for debt-free educations.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.