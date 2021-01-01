Gwinnett County's new sheriff made good on a promise he made months ago and formally announced on Friday that his office is opting out of the controversial 287(g) program and disbanding its Rapid Response Team in the county's jail.
Sheriff Keybo Taylor made the move to end the department's participation in the 287(g) program and disband the response team on his first day in office. In their place, the Sheriff's Office will roll out new programs aimed at tackling gang and human trafficking issues in Gwinnett County.
Taylor also said, with the Rapid Response Team no longer in place, deputies who work in the jail will receive training on how to handle emergency situations and resources will be put into addressing mental health issues.
The decision to end the office's participation in the 287(g) program is no surprise since Taylor said in an interview shortly after his election that he would make that move on his first day in office.
It is expected to be a controversial move, however, because of heated debates that have taken place in the past in Gwinnett over the program. Opponents of the program have argued it sows distrust of law enforcement in immigrant communities, but supporters have argued it has made Gwinnett safer.
Under the program, the Gwinnett County Jail — which is run by the Sheriff's Office — places a hold on inmates who are not U.S. citizens and notifies U.S. Immigration and Enforcement Officials to come pick up the inmates for likely deportation.
Meanwhile, the office's embattled Rapid Response Team, which worked in the jail, had been the subject of multiple lawsuits against the Sheriff's Office because of tactics it used to handle inmates.
