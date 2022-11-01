Local foodies will have a chance to try out the menu at a new restaurant that is coming to the Exchange at Gwinnett without having to pay for it later this month.
Fast casual eatery, gusto!, which specializes in wraps and bowls, will hold a grand opening preview of the restaurant on Nov. 12. Residents can go through the restaurant's drive thru between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and get a free meal and a free fountain drink — with the only catch being that there is a limit of two meals and two drinks per vehicle.
The grand opening preview is a prelude to the restaurant's full opening on Nov. 15.
“Our free drive-thru event is like a purple elephant for us: it creates buzz, it showcases a spirit of generosity, and the event allows our team to start explaining our unique menu to a new community,” said gusto!’s Vice President of Operations Richmond Green.
The Exchange at Gwinnett location will be the 11th gusto! location and the fourth to have a drive-thru lane. It will also have a covered patio area for customers who want to dine at the restaurant.
It's exact address is Building 1700 at 2925 Buford Drive, which puts it in front of the Sprouts at the Exchange at Gwinnett.
The menu at gusto! offers customers the option of getting a wrap version or a bowl version of dishes. Customers decide which one they want as a base, what protein they want on it and finally what gusto, which is signature flavor profile, they want on it as well.
The gustos flavor profiles include chipotle mango avocado, ginger lime peanut, chile sesame bbq, tahini cucumber feta, sweet soy sriracha, tzatziki lemon artichoke and buffalo buttermilk blue. The proteins include grilled chicken, spicy grilled chicken, grilled shrimp and umami tofu.
The bases include flatbread wrap, mixed greens, brown rice and a half-and-half option that is half mixed greens and half brown rice.
“Our team at gusto! is obsessed with executing Fresh & Healthy, Friendly & Fast,” said Nate Hybl, who is the founder of gusto! and ex-NFL quarterback from Hazlehurst. “We are driven by this dream of serving colorful, flavorful, whole foods as quickly and conveniently as other fast food brands serving burgers and fries.
"Our expansion to Buford gives us an opportunity to advance our mission and introduce the gusto! way to an awesome new community.”
In addition to the free drive thru food on Nov. 12, the first 50 customers who visit the restaurant on Nov. 15 will receive 10 gift vouchers and "first 50" gusto! swag.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
