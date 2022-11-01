Local foodies will have a chance to try out the menu at a new restaurant that is coming to the Exchange at Gwinnett without having to pay for it later this month.

Fast casual eatery, gusto!, which specializes in wraps and bowls, will hold a grand opening preview of the restaurant on Nov. 12. Residents can go through the restaurant's drive thru between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and get a free meal and a free fountain drink — with the only catch being that there is a limit of two meals and two drinks per vehicle.

