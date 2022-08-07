Nonprofit organizations are key to the economic vitality, stability and health of a community. A new Georgia Gwinnett College initiative will pair students with area nonprofits to gain insight, build interest and enhance their options to enter nonprofit careers.

GGC’s Nonprofit Internship Program will offer juniors and seniors semester-long paid internship opportunities in Gwinnett County and the greater Atlanta area. Students who meet program qualifications will work up to 25 hours a week and will be paid up to $20 an hour, which officials say will spur interest, provide invaluable experiences, and contribute to their financial stability.

