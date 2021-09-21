For years, the exhibit hall at the Gwinnett County Fair was filled with booths manned by local nonprofits, political groups and retailers selling their wares. But fairgrounds manager Dale Thurman said a new partnership with the Georgia Department of Agriculture is offering a chance to instead highlight local food producers.
With the COVID-19 pandemic necessitating a change to accommodate more social distancing, the fair's organizers replaced the traditional smorgasbord of various booths with a "Georgia Grown" exhibit. It has fewer booths and features food producers, many of whom are located in Gwinnett County's backyard.
"What we're looking at — agriculture and promoting the area — are two things that we like to put our efforts towards when at all possible," Thurman said. "There's so many people, especially the people that live in areas, like the city, where there's no garden, no livestock being raised, none of that and it gives kids a chance to see where they're hamburger comes from, or this is where steak (comes from) or this is where milk comes from."
This is the first year that the Gwinnett County Fair has used its exhibit space to host the Georgia Grown exhibit. Thurman previously said this is the first time the Georgia Grown exhibit has been done outside the Georgia National Fair in Perry.
"Georgia Grown" is sort of a catchall term that includes products that are manufactured in the state as well as products that are grown or raised here.
There are a small number of producers who have booths in the exhibit this year — just four — but visitors can buy cake slices and other baked goods from a bakery in Decatur, various honey flavors from a business based out of Jackson County, assorted beef jerky from a Barnseville-based farm and baked macaroni and cheese from a company that is based out of a warehouse near Spaghetti Junction and may soon be available in local grocery stores.
"They have to be a member of the Georgia Grown organization to be in there, and that give these people a chance to tell you more about their business and what they have to offer," Thurman said.
Wanda Minks, who co-owns Thousand Hills Cattle Ranch in Barnsville with her husband, Ivan, said she'd like to see more Georgia Grown businesses featured at the fair in the future. The Minks are handing out samples of beef jerky made form cattle raised at their ranch and also selling some of their products at their booth in the exhibit.
"People have been real receptive to the Georgia Grown, so if we had more Georgia Grown people in here, I think it would go really well," Wanda Minks said.
Brett Grubb also said he would like to see more Georgia Grown businesses participating in the exhibit, which also includes panels highlighting the role of agriculture in Georgia and how farmers in the state produce many of the foods Georgians eat.
Grubb works for one of the contractors that operates food booths at the fair and, as a result, has been at the Gwinnett County Fair for years. He ran in to the exhibit before it closed Monday night to buy some food from one of the participating businesses.
"It's different," Grubb said. "I mean they used to have vendors in here that sold wallets and phone cases and all kinds of other things, so it's just different now that it's only the four vendors here. I think they should have more vendors in here."
The first year of the Georgia Grown exhibit at the Gwinnett County Fair has so far produced mixed results in terms of turnout because of the rains that have moved through the area over the last week.
The vendors participating in the exhibit said they did solid business on Saturday and Sunday, but Monday was a literal washout as rain led to minuscule crowds at the fair, which ultimately closed early.
But, the rain hasn't deterred the enthusiasm the vendors have for participating in the fair and getting a chance to sell their products.
"I saw my sales go up so it's been great," said Decatur-based Hardy Bakery owner Paul Hardy, who was selling assorted cake slices, brownies, pies and breads that he baked. "Tonight (Monday night) hasn't been too well, with the rain and everything going against it, but it's good to be here."
Kevin Schofield, who represents Rosie's Macaroni, had similar enthusiasm for the addition of the Georgia Grown exhibit to the fair this year. The company is named for Kevin's mother, and the baked macaroni and cheese that visitors can sample and buy at the booth is her recipe that uses all natural ingredients.
"I was really excited (to hear about the exhibit)," Schofield said. "When I talked to some of the representatives from the Gwinnett County Fair, they were telling me usually from the previous fairs, they would get something like 50,000 people to attend this, so for us it was extremely exciting to know that this many people would be attending these events like this.
"It's good to see people just really getting out again and get back to, like, their normal day-to-day that we were used to before COVID."
Schofield said he and his brother are finalizing a deal that would get Rosie's Macaroni in local grocery stores. Until that happens, however, the only way to get the product is either on the company's website, or at the fair.
Meanwhile, Ally Bees Honey in Jackson County partners with the Bee Keepers Club of Gwinnett, for their booth at the exhibit as a way to both hand out samples and sell bottles of the businesses various honey flavors, but also promote the beekeeping club.
"The Bee Keepers Club of Gwinnett had always had a booth here and so when they switched it to Georgia Grown, we're members of the bee club and we're members of Georgia Grown as well, we just kinda partnered with (the Bee Keepers Club) so we could still promote the club," said Ally Bees co-owner Allyson Bailey, who co-owns the business with her husband.
While the rain resulted in few people visiting on Monday, the local producers did have one bright side — literally — to look forward to: the rain was set to move out of the area Tuesday, leaving only sunshine from Wednesday through the end of the fair on Sunday.
That should help drive up the number of people visiting the fair and passing through the Georgia Grown exhibit.
