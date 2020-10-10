Whenever Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation Program Supervisor Brian Boggs is at the old Freeman’s Mill, he looks around the back of the mill, by the water wheel, and wonders how they did it.
The “they” being Dacula residents. The “do it” meaning getting their cars under a spillway for water runoff next to the wheel located behind the mill.
It all stems from one of the many stories he and other county employees have discovered while researching the mill’s history.
“There’s stories that the Dacula residents would come and wash their cars here on Sundays and they would the water instead of the water coming through the wheel, whenever it fell through here they’d park their car here and have the water rain on to their cars,” Boggs said.
“I’m still trying to understand the logistics of how they did that, but there’s multiple accounts of people doing that, so whenever you see look around, I’m still trying to figure how they did this. It’s like, ‘how would you get your car back here?’ “
Boggs has plenty of opportunities to ponder the question as he is one of the Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation staff members who works at the recently restored corn grist mill, which was built in the Civil War era. The county began opening the mill, which has new exhibits about the mechanics of grist mills, for public tours on Aug. 29.
Small group tours of the exhibits are offered by timed entry appointment from 8 a.m. until noon on the third Saturday of every month, with groups limited to about five people to ensure social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. In between timed entry tours, all high touch areas are cleaned.
Gwinnett residents can schedule private tours of the building at other times if they cannot make it on the scheduled Saturday dates.
“We have educators out here that take people on little mini hikes down to the dam (by the mill on the Alcovy River) and talk about how the mill operates and then we let them come into the building and explore the exhibits and all of that as well,” Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator Cammie Fulmer said.
“In a non-COVID world, we would just have it open on that Saturday and people could come and go, so now they’re semi-self guided. The guide will be in there answering questions and talking about the main mill, but they kind of let them explore the exhibits.”
The opening of the exhibits completes a major restoration project for the mill, which sits in a county park that takes its name from the mill on Alcovy Road. The mill itself no longer works, but the exhibits show how parts of it — such as its grain elevator, gears and mill stones — worked.
There are also exhibits showing the tools that would have been used at the mill, a timeline of the mill’s ownership and map showing the sites of nine of the mills that existed in Gwinnett County at one time. Officials believe several more mills existed in the county but the locations of them are unknown.
There are also dioramas depicting the gathering of corn that would have been ground up at the mill as well as depicting the sale and use of the corn meal made there.
An outbuilding also houses a miniature 1930s corn milling machine that can be used to show what the corn meal that came out of Freeman’s Mill might have looked like.
“I think we’ll been just really excited to have the opportunity to show everyone what we’ve been doing,” Boggs said. “I think with a lot of Gwinnett County, what they see is there tax dollars going into (the Department of) Community Services.
“I feel like now that we can finally open up the building, we can actually show them what we’ve been doing for the past 10 years with this building, or this site I should say, (and) why the county has invested, gosh, 20-something years into this site. Now we can actually show them the history of this site as well as use it to benefit the community.”
If things had gone according to plan, Gwinnett County officials would have held a big grand opening celebration for the renovated Freeman’s Mill and its new exhibits on the mechanics of grist mills in March — but things don’t tend to go according to plan when a global pandemic shows up.
With the pandemic not only reaching Gwinnett right before the opening, but also forcing county officials to close parks and recreation buildings for months afterward, it took a while for the public to go inside the old mill and see the exhibits.
“We started slowly reopening our sites in August,” Fulmer said. “They’re kind of soft openings so we started in August and have been doing them on the third Saturday since and we plan to continue them, and again, we’re always open to providing tours if someone is unable to make it on a Saturday.”
Residents can schedule a tour of Freeman’s Mill by calling the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center at 770-904-3500. They can also sign up for a third Saturday of the month timed entry tour at bit.ly/2I9Oy4A. Tour time slots last 20 minutes.
The county also plans to offer school group tours at the site.
A free Nature Nerds: Hydrology and Technology program will be offered at the mill, with space for up to 10 people, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on this upcoming Saturday, Oct. 17. Registration for this program is available at GwinnettParks.com.
Freeman’s Mill Park is located at 1401 Alcovy Road in Lawrenceville.
