Gwinnett County residents are being invited to help commemorate the county’s ties to a war that helped shaped a young United States’ national identity.
The Georgia Society United States Daughters of 1812 will dedicate a new historical marker at the Fort Daniel historic site, which is located at 2505 Braselton Highway in Buford, during a ceremony and wreath presentation that will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
The marker will show the role that the area — only a few years before Gwinnett County was established — played in the War of 1812.
“It’s a great honor for the Georgia Society to sponsor the Historic Marker placed at the Fort Daniel Historic Site as a reminder of the past, bringing it into the present and taking it into the future,” the Georgia Society U.S. Daughters of 1812 said in an announcement. “Patriot John McMillian who served at Fort Daniel during the War of 1812, is an ancestor of members of the Georgia Society USD of 1812.”
This is the second fort site in Georgia to get a U.S. Daughters of 1812 historical marker. The first was Fort Hawkins in Macon.
There has been a state historical marker for Fort Daniel along Braselton Highway, in front of the historical site, for years. The new marker which will be dedicated Saturday, however, is located inside the historical park, next to the footprint of where the fort once stood.
The new marker contains more information than the state version has about the fort’s history, including more detail about local players in the war and additional information about how the site was selected for a fort and the commanders who oversaw it.
Although the War of 1812 does not get as much attention as the American Revolution, the Civil War or wars waged in the 20th century, it did leave as lasting impact locally and nationally.
One of the most famous incidents during the War of 1812 was the Battle of Fort McHenry in Baltimore, which inspired the national anthem, the Star-Spangled Banner. The city of Lawrenceville is named for one of the war’s U.S. naval heroes, Capt. James Lawrence, and several of the city’s downtown major streets are named for War of 1812 military heroes as well.