A new restaurant at the Exchange at Gwinnett that was set to hold a free drive-thru event this weekend ahead of its grand opening has pushed the events back to later this month.
Officials from gusto! said the free drive-thru event, which had been set to take place on Saturday, will now take place on Nov. 26. The grand opening — which was originally set to take place on Nov. 15 — is now pushed back to Nov. 28 as well.
The fast casual restaurant specializes in wraps and bowls. During the free drive-thru event, visitors will be able get a free meal and a free fountain drink. The only catch being that there is a limit of two meals and two drinks per vehicle.
The Exchange at Gwinnett location will be the 11th gusto! location and the fourth to have a drive-thru lane. It will also have a covered patio area for customers who want to dine at the restaurant.
Its exact address is Building 1700 at 2925 Buford Drive, which puts it in front of the Sprouts at the Exchange at Gwinnett.
The menu at gusto! offers customers the option of getting a wrap version or a bowl version of dishes. Customers decide which one they want as a base, what protein they want on it and finally what gusto, which is signature flavor profile, they want on it as well.
The gustos flavor profiles include chipotle mango avocado, ginger lime peanut, chile sesame bbq, tahini cucumber feta, sweet soy sriracha, tzatziki lemon artichoke and buffalo buttermilk blue. The proteins include grilled chicken, spicy grilled chicken, grilled shrimp and umami tofu.
The bases include flatbread wrap, mixed greens, brown rice and a half-and-half option that is half mixed greens and half brown rice.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
