This rendering shows a planned 306-unit residential development that will be built on State Route 20 at Stanley Street in Sugar Hill. The development is expected to include apartments and town homes.

Developers have broken ground on a 306-unit luxury apartment and town home community that will be built across State Route 20 from Sugar Hill's E-Center.

Novare Group and real estate firm BCDC are building the apartment and town home community on a more than 23-acre property next to Sugar Hill Church at the intersection of State route 20, also known as Nelson Brogdon Boulevard, and Stanley Street. The development is expected to be finished in the fourth quarter of 2023.

