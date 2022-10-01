Developers have broken ground on a 306-unit luxury apartment and town home community that will be built across State Route 20 from Sugar Hill's E-Center.
Novare Group and real estate firm BCDC are building the apartment and town home community on a more than 23-acre property next to Sugar Hill Church at the intersection of State route 20, also known as Nelson Brogdon Boulevard, and Stanley Street. The development is expected to be finished in the fourth quarter of 2023.
"With the high value the city places on the quality of life, Sugar Hill has become one of the premier places to live in Gwinnett County," Novare Group President and CEO Jim Borders said. "We're excited to partner with BCDC on this community, bringing sought-after apartments to activate the town center area."
The apartment development is one of at least three major multi-family projects that are either already under construction or planned in or near downtown Sugar Hill. The 294-unit Solis Sugar Hill development, which is being developed by Terwilliger Pappas, is under construction on Temple Drive, next to Sugar Hill City Hall and The Bowl amphitheater.
Another multi-family development, which will be near the Novare Group's project, is planned on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, on a site that has long been occupied by an auto junk yard. That project, which has been called Sugar Bowl in the past, is expected to include 154 multi-family residential units, 42 two-family attached homes (including 21 single bedroom homes and 21 three-bedroom rowhouses), 104 town homes and 2,000 square-feet of commercial space.
The Novare Group and BCDC project is expected to include a co-working lounge, private garages, a resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning ledge, a fitness center with a yoga room, a clubroom, a gameroom and a library as well as as an outdoor greenspace that will have a dog park, spa, fire pits and grilling stations. the Sugar Hill Greenway is also expected to be incorporated into the site.
Developers said a pedestrian bridge over State Route 20 that is being planned for the future will connect the development's portion of the greenway trail with downtown Sugar Hill.
"From the market-leading amenities to the quality of life and walkability, this project is going to set the bar for what residents can expect from luxury apartment living in Sugar Hill," said Litt Glover, President and CEO, BCDC. "We are always thrilled to join Jim Borders and his team at Novare Group as they continue to elevate suburban lifestyles."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
