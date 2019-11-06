Grayson residents will soon get a new place to visit for hot eats and cool treats.
Dairy Queen announced a new DQ Grill and Chill restaurant is about to begin doing business at 2357 Loganville Highway. The eatery is scheduled to open Nov. 18.
The restaurant will feature the Grill and Chill flagship restaurant concept with a modern open-air grill, upbeat music, large wooden tables, booths designed to be comfortable, separate "grill" and "chill" sections and warm lighting.
The restaurant will also offer, as part of its menu, made-to-order lunch, dinner and treat options, such as chicken strip baskets, hot sandwiches, GrillBurgers, Blizzards, sundaes and cones.