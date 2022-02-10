The surge of new COVID-19 cases that was seen in late December and early January has fallen off significantly in the last few weeks, according to numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
DPH reported on Wednesday that Gwinnett had seen 767 new COVID cases per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks. That is about half of what it was one week earlier, when the two-week rate was 1,522 new cases for every 100,000 residents.
One month ago, on Jan. 9, the two-week rate was 2,103 new COVID cases for every 100,000 residents.
Over the last two weeks, there have been a total of 7,451 new cases reported in Gwinnett County. The seven-day moving average, which shows the average number of new cases reported each day over a one-week period, is also falling dramatically.
In fact, the average has cut down by more than half in the last week.
The seven-day average for Gwinnett sat at 412.7 cases per day on Wednesday. A week earlier, on Feb. 2, the 7-day average was 858.6 cases per day.
There have been a total of 170,637 COVID cases, 1,596 confirmed deaths, 107 probable deaths and 7,179 hospitalizations reported in Gwinnett County since the disease first showed up in Georgia in March 2020.
Statewide, there have been more than 1.88 million cases of COVID-19 reported in Georgia since March 2020. There have also been 28,358 confirmed deaths, 5,492 probable deaths, 104,957 hospitalizations and 15,109 ICU admissions in the state since the pandemic reached Georgia.
DPH also reported 57% of Gwinnettians are considered fully vaccinated now, while 62% of the county's residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Statewide, 55% of Georgians are fully vaccinated while 62% of the state's residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
