The number of new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus reported in Gwinnett each week is rising, but that's not the only figure causing concern for local health officials.
There were 733 new cases reported in Gwinnett in a one-week span from June 1 to June 8. By comparison, there were just 149 new cases reported in Gwinnett during the week ending May 18. Since then, there have been three consecutive weeks where the new number of new cases was either nearly or more than 600 cases a week.
Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale health district director Dr. Audrey Arona said some of that can be attributed to the addition of another testing site in Lilburn in May, but she also said there's another number that has spiked on some days lately: daily positivity rates.
"We started realizing an increase in positivity rates actually the weekend of Memorial Day," Arona said. "We tested people on Memorial Day weekend, on that Saturday, and then of course Monday was the holiday, and what we noticed was even those days, and a few days before that, our positivity rates at our collection sites were increasing. It varies from day to day."
There have been some days lately where health officials have seen double digit daily positivity rates at testing sites, particularly the new one that opened last month in Lilburn. Gwinnett makes up the overwhelming bulk of cases seen in the three-county health district.
"Since the time in May, the end of May, that we're talking about, we've seen a steady increase," Arona said. "Some days 10%, somedays 8%. In Lilburn, somedays we'd have 20%. One day in Lilburn, we had a 27% positivity rate, so our overall positivity rate has increased to where it's actually 8.3% now."
By comparison, Arona said the large-scale testing days that were done in April at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth and the Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers saw positivity rates of 4% to 5%.
As of 3 p.m. Saturday, there has been a total of 5,141 COVID-19 cases reported in Gwinnett, which has the highest case total in the state. There have been 152 deaths in the county so far during the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. There have also been 772 hospitalizations in the county.
The county has had an incidence rate of 529.38 cases for every 100,000 residents.
"Within the last week, some days we saw well over 20% positivity, and then the last couple of days, we've seen 10%, 11% positivity," Arona said on Friday afternoon.
The weekly comparisons of new cases is based on numbers culled from the weekly reports that are issued by the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments each Tuesday.
From the last week of April through May 11, there were just over 450 new COVID-19 new cases reported per week in Gwinnett before the sudden drop to only 149 new cases between May 11 and May 18.
There were 619 new cases reported between May 18 and May 25 and 588 new cases between May 25 and June 1.
Arona said health officials can't pinpoint what exactly is causing the increased number of new cases seen each week, other than more testing and a new testing site.
"It's impossible to put your finger on any specific event," she said. "I know there's been a lot of attention, saying 'Oh are these cases related to Memorial Day?' but you can't really put your finger on any particular event."
But, she said the new testing site in Lilburn was chosen because the health department had been seeing higher incidences rates in that part of the county, and because it is a more densely populated area with access to transit.
The greater density of that part of Gwinnett makes it easier to spread COVID-19, Arona said.
"We think the reason we're seeing more cases is because we're doing more testing (and) we're also testing in area now with more dense populations, in areas where there's more multifamily, multigenerational living conditions," she said. "That plays a big factor."
Meanwhile, Arona said neither the hospitalization rate or the death rates has increased, despite the increase in the positivity rates. In fact, the hospitalization rate is now around 16%, which is down from 20% in April and then 18% in late April and May.
At the same time, the median age of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the area has gotten younger as well.
"Our median age, for awhile, used to be 55, 57, 58, and now our median age is 44," Arona said.
In response to the increase in new cases seen each week, local health officials are urging residents to follow guidelines recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Arona explained that Gwinnett residents should act as if they already have COVID-19, or that everyone around them has it.
"Despite businesses opening, and despite larger numbers being able to congregate, the big message is to protect yourself, take personal responsibility, respect others by social distancing, wearing a mask — especially when social distancing is harder to," Arona said. "A big message is to stay home when you're sick and stay away from others who are sick."
Statewide, there has been a total of 56,801 COVID-19 cases, and 2,446 deaths from it, seen in Georgia. There have also been a total of 713,085 swab and antibody tests administered, 9,224 hospitalizations and 2,029 ICU admissions.
Fulton County has had the second highest number of cases in the state, with a total of 5,100 cases and 284 deaths, followed by DeKalb County (4,303 cases, 145 deaths), Cobb County (3,557 cases, 215 deaths) and Hall County (2,740 cases, 55 deaths).
