There have been 2,746 new reports of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus disease in Gwinnett County in the last two weeks as numbers continue to decline in the county, according to figures released by the Georgia Department of Public Health on Wednesday.
Gwinnett's two-week COVID-19 incidence rate, as of Wednesday, was 283 cases for every 100,000 residents. That is down in just five days from the Gwinnett two-week incidence rate of 341 cases per 100,000 residents reported by the state Aug. 21.
In all, there has been a total of 23,636 COVID-19 cases in Gwinnett since March with an overall incidence rate of 2,434 cases per 100,000 residents. The Department of Public Health pegged Gwinnett's estimated population at 971,145 people.
State health officials said 314 Gwinnettians have died from COVID-19. There have also been 2,403 hospitalizations in the county.
The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health District reported on Tuesday that 12.2% of the 176,311 COVID-19 tests conducted n Gwinnett County have shown positive results.
The health department reported a 6.8% increase in cases between the week of Aug. 10 to Aug. 17 and the week of Aug. 17 to Aug. 24.
That rise is actually down from the 8.5% week-to-week increase reported on Aug. 17. That increase compared the week of Aug. 3 to Aug. 10 against the week of Aug. 10 to Aug. 17.
The average age of cases in Gwinnett is 38 while the average age of deaths is 74. The county's hospitalization rate is 10%.
A chart from the local health department shows the overwhelming majority of cases are being seen among people between 35 and 49 in age, followed by people in the 25-34 and 50-64 age groups, which are virtually tied. The chart does not state specific numbers for the age groups, however.
