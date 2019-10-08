A 13-member panel has been tasked with reviewing Gwinnett County’s transit development plan over the next two and a half months and making recommendations for changes, but it first had to go through the groundwork on how to operate Tuesday.
This week marked the first meeting of the newly created Transit Review Committee. Over the span of 10 meetings between now and December, it will crack open the Connect Gwinnett Transit Development Plan as county officials give a second look at what the future of transit in the county should look like.
“I thought it went well,” Gwinnett Director of Transportation Alan Chapman said. “We had good public participation. It was a chance for us to get to know everybody a little bit and begin setting out a schedule and rules of engagement and really discuss what their purpose is.”
What to do about transit and transportation in general has been a major issue facing Gwinnett County in recent years, leading up to a failed referendum in March on whether the county should join MARTA using the Connect Gwinnett plan as a blueprint for service.
In the aftermath of that referendum’s defeat, county leaders have been trying to figure where to go next in terms of transit. At the same time, the Atlanta Transit Link Authority — more commonly known as The ATL — has come into existence and begun work on a region-wide transit plan that Gwinnett and other metro area counties would use for county-level transit votes.
Despite the mandate to give transit in Gwinnett a fresh look, that was not what Tuesday night’s meeting of the review committee ultimately ended up being about. It was, instead, more about figuring out how to get the board up and running.
The nine committee members who attended the meeting reviewed Roberts Rules of Order, ethics requirements and legal obligations concerning open records. Two board members, Laurie McClain and John Holton, put their names in the hat to become the board’s chairman, but the panel will decide who their leader will be at a later date.
But, from here on out, the committee is expected to meet nine more times before the end of the year to do a general transit planning workshop, a discussion on existing transit systems and the Atlanta Transit Link Authority (also known as the ATL), a review of the Connect Gwinnett plan, a look at the input received on the plan leading up to the failed MARTA referendum in March, a look at “high level transit scenarios,” a review of the “transit landscape” and then make a decision on what to recommend to county commissioners.
“It is an aggressive schedule,” Chapman said. “We think we’ll need about 10 meetings so it requires a real commitment from the committee.”
Any changes to Gwinnett’s transit plan would have to be approved by county commissioners.
The next meeting of the board will be Oct. 19, and another will be held Oct. 24. After that, the dates are a bit more fluid with two meetings expected to take place sometime during the weeks of Oct. 28 and Nov. 4 while the time frame for subsequent meetings is less certain.
But while most of the Transit Review Committee’s first meeting was about getting set up, the panel also got its first taste of what it can expect to hear from the community about transit.
Several residents got up and began offering their opinions on the future of transit in Gwinnett County. Some suggestions included finding ways to incorporate rideshare services, such Lyft and Uber, into the plan or doing light rail from Doravile to Gwinnett Place instead of heavy rail.
In some cases, lingering feelings over the MARTA vote emerged during comments made to the committee.
“As the leader of the Stop MARTA Coalition, if you intent in your proposal to join MARTA in any capacity, I will oppose it vigorously starting today,” said Norcross resident Joe Newton, who floated his proposal for building monorail instead of heavy rail.
One supporter of transit, Harriett Bradley, encouraged committee members to ride Gwinnett County Transit buses to gain an understanding of the current system before making any decisions about its future.
“If you’re making decisions about something, then you need to use it or, say, if you live in Buford and you need to get somewhere, then you figure out how you’re going to do it, if you’re going to take Uber,” Bradley said.
In addition to McClain and Holton, other members of the Transit Review Committee include: Linnea Miller, Kevin Coyle, Farooq Mughal, Harriet Amofah, Letha Kelly, Mary Hester, Dave McMullen, Jordan Shumate, Chuck Button and Kelly Kelkenberg. There is a spot for a representative of the Gwinnett Council for Seniors on the board, but it has not been filled, according to the county’s website.