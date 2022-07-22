Brookwood High School students will be greeted by a new principal when they begin the 2022-2023 school year in a few weeks.
The Gwinnett County Board of Education approved the appointment of Crews Middle Principal Brett Savage to be Brookwood's new principal. Savage replaces Bo Ford, who left Brookwood and Gwinnett County Public Schools, this summer.
The school board also approved the appointments of Emory Healthcare System Vice-President for Employee Relations Cathy Hardin to be GCPS' new Chief Human Resources Officer; Fulton County Government Chief Information Officer Glenn Melendez to be GCPS' new chief technology and innovation officer; and Henry County Schools Assistant Superintendent of District and School Performance Natalie Gore to be GCPS' new chief strategy officer.
Savage is replacing a principal who had been at Brookwood for nearly a decade. Ford was appointed to the position in 2013, and left this summer to move home to Tennessee.
Savage has been with GCPS for 17 years, including the last three at Crews Middle School as its principal.
Savage was a teacher at Collins Hill High School from 2005 until 2013, and then served as assistant principal at Riverside Elementary School for three years before serving as assistant principal at Creekland Middle School for another three years. He became Crews Middle School's principal in 2019.
Savage earned his bachelor’s degree in environmental health science and his master's degree in science education from the University of Georgia, as well as his specialist’s degree in educational leadership and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University and his doctoral degree in educational policy studies from Georgia State University.
Meanwhile, Hardin has worked in human resources for 20 years, most of it with Emory Healthcare in various positions. She become the healthcare system's vice-president for employee relations last year. She has also worked for Northeast Georgia Health System and DeKalb Regional Health System.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in communications from Southern University and her master’s degree in human resources from Central Michigan University.
Melendez has worked in IT and consulting positions for 28 years. He has been Fulton County government's chief information officer since 2015. He has worked for Atlanta Public Schools, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Kennesaw State University, Ernst and Young, United Health Care, Anthem and Ajilon Consulting LLC in the past.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in communication and information from Rutgers University and his master’s degree in corporate communication from Seton Hall University.
And, Gore is coming to GCPS after a 16-year career in Henry County Schools, which was preceded by a career in Bloomington, Ind. She has been Henry County Schools' assistant superintendent of district and school Performance since 2018.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in english and secondary education from the University of Iowa, a master’s degree in educational leadership from National Louis University, and a master’s degree in literacy and a specialist’s degree in english education from Indiana University.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
