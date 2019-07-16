A dense, dangerous flow of traffic on Beaver Ruin Road could have made Timothy Jones’ pursuit of a master’s degree difficult.
Jones said his mother used to jokingly call the road an expressway. Until recently, it stood between the blind piano prodigy and a bus stop.
“Many people, when they would come to pick me up to take me to church, would say, ‘How do you get out of your driveway?’” Jones said. “It’s so busy out here.”
A new mid-block crosswalk near First United Methodist Church of Norcross — complete with an auditory High-intensity Activated crossWalK or HAWK signal — will make Jones’ commute simpler and safer.
A longtime Norcross resident, Jones wants to inspire children with music in the same way his favorite classical musician, Sebastian Bach, inspired him. The 24-year-old was born blind but developed a love for music and playing piano with his talent for perfect pitch. He has a YouTube account with roughly 20 videos boasting his piano prowess.
With a master’s degree in piano pedagogy from Georgia State University, Jones envisions himself helping other blind children discover a love for classical music.
“I’m just amazed at how the Lord works things out for the good of his people,” Jones said, loosely quoting a Bible verse. “There’s a hymn I love and the title is ‘Open My Eyes That I May See.’ This crossing has opened up my eyes in a way that I can cross the street independently without having to call on relatives to assist me in that process.”
He’s studied piano with instructor Patti Bennett and learned music through braille. Jones earned a degree from Mercer in music in organ, and now he’s ready to take the next step.
Though anxious, he gave a nod to his piano instructor and the woman who introduced him to playing the organ, Karen Bunn, at a ceremony introducing the new crosswalk Tuesday.
“You have all opened for me the goals of being able to teach piano and braille music to other blind people,” Jones said.
Jones plans to commute to Georgia State with public transit. Getting to school wasn’t a problem. Getting home could be dangerous, though, when a bus would drop him off across the street from his apartment complex. The alternative was for Jones to use a bus stop on Buford Highway, the closest crossing point more than half a mile out of the way.
Tuesday was also Jones’ birthday. The Gateway85 Community Improvement District oversaw the project and provided a birthday cake for Jones and granted him an honorary first crossing.
The project has been a long time coming for Norcross residents living near or along Beaver Ruin Road. Crosswalks on the road can be few or far between, and pedestrians sometimes resort to crossing the busy road at unsafe parts. A 66-year-old woman was seriously injured and hospitalized in January when she was struck near the intersection of Beaver Ruin and Red Oak Road in Norcross. Beaver Ridge Elementary School is also located on Beaver Ruin Road.
Norcross Mayor Craig Newton said video evidence provided by the CID of pedestrians illegally crossing Beaver Ruin initiated action to be taken.
“Sometimes, that’s what it takes to make the government’s slow hands move,” Newton said.
The Gateway85 CID is one of the state’s largest CIDs, and Norcross City Councilman and Gateway85 board member Andrew Hixson said it has helped build roughly 14 miles of sidewalks and numerous transportation enhancements and highway beautification projects over the past 10 years.
“How this works in Norcross, well, we want to be a walkable city,” Hixson said.
The crosswalk introduced Tuesday was a collaborative funding effort between state and local Departments of Transportation and the CID. Director of Operations Robert Michener, who oversaw the construction, said the Georgia DOT provided a grant worth slightly more than $90,000, the Gwinnett DOT provided a $50,000 grant and the CID paid for the remaining amount.
Gateway85 invested approximately $15,000 at the request of Jones’ mother, Nancy Jones, to make the crosswalk audible.
Nancy Jones let go of her son’s arm Tuesday as he pressed the crosswalk button and listen to the high-pitched, rhythmic tones. Jones extended his came and trotted across the street and back, something he plans to do plenty of times, starting when he begins classes at Georgia State in August.
“I hope to use this crosswalk as a means of opening the door of music to other blind individuals,” he said.