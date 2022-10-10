After a quarter of a century of dreaming up haunted house concepts in Gwinnett County, Netherworld's owners are still trying to find ways to keep the popular haunted house feeling fresh and new.

Oftentimes, that meant trying to get creative with new uses for old props and costumes, and adding onto them to up the ante year after year.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.