This year has arguably been a crazy one with a global pandemic, murder hornets, U.S. Navy videos of UFOs and stories of a Hawaiian volcano goddess waking up, so Netherworld Haunted House is inviting Georgians to close it out by walking among monsters.
Netherworld will host behind the scenes, lights on tours for a few days between Saturday and Jan. 3 — although there are no times currently listed for Dec. 28 and Dec. 29. The tours will give visitors a chance to see the two haunts from this year, Cyborg Shock and Halloween Nightmares, with all of the lights on so visitors can get a sense of what goes into scaring visitors at Halloween.
“After such a crazy year, we’re thrilled to bring another pop-up experience to our fans,” said Ben Armstrong, NETHERWORLD Haunted House co-creator. “This is the third time we’ve hosted our Lights On Tour, and for haunt fanatics, it’s an experience not to be missed.
"So much goes into creating and developing our haunts, and these tours offer an inside look patrons would never get to see during normal haunt visits. Just in time for the holidays, this experience is the perfect holiday gift for the haunt fanatic in your life!”
The tours will last one hour and the special effects will be turned off as guests learn about the history of Netherworld as well as its operations and the themes and history of its haunts. Tour tickets cost $125 per person.
In addition to the tour, the tickets include exclusive photo opportunities in the haunts and admission to Netherworld's House of Creeps Monster Museum.
Due to COVID-19, there is a limit of six people per tour and visitors will undergo temperature screenings. Face masks will also be required at all times. Groups larger than that will have to schedule two separate time slots.
The tours will be available during the following hours:
• Fridays and Saturdays: 2:30 until 9:30 p.m.
• Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays: 2:30 until 7:30 p.m.
Anyone interested in taking a tour should visit bit.ly/3aBAkpp. When checking availabilty, they should set the category to "tours" and pick "any" or "Behind the Scenes Tour" in the "game" section. They should then pick their preferred date to check availability.
Netherworld's full COVID-19 safety guidelines and procedures can be found at www.fearworld.com/wordpress/2020-netherworld-covid-19-policies.
