Want to make this Friday the 13th a little scarier?
Netherworld is down to the last weekend of its 2020 haunted house season — and naturally it's the same weekend as Friday their 13th. This Friday and Saturday are the last two days the attraction's two haunted houses will be open, although it also has year-round activities as well.
“This year has been very challenging and difficult for everyone, so we were thrilled to be able to open NETHERWORLD again this year and continue an Atlanta Halloween tradition that has gone on for decades,” said Ben Armstrong, NETHERWORLD Haunted House co-creator. “With the limited availability of tickets, we knew we had to extend this year’s dates into November to give everyone an opportunity to get their Halloween fun … even if it is a little closer to Thanksgiving!”
There are two haunted houses at Netherworld. One haunted house is Halloween Nightmares and the other is Cyborg Shock.
Visitors will get access to both haunted houses with their tickets, with the exit from Haunted Halloween leading into Cyborg Shock. Patrons can visit Netherworld’s website to buy their timed entry tickets, which cost $35 for general admission and Speedpass tickets cost $55. Tickets can be purchased at Netherworld’s website, Fearworld.com.
There are several steps Netherworld is taking to keep patrons safe due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including: reduced capacity and timed and dated tickets so visitors can practice social distancing while screaming their heads off; requiring all staff and guests to wear masks; conducting contactless temperature screenings for staff and visitors; employing enhanced cleaning procedures; and offering several hand sanitizer and hand washing stations.
Netherworld is located at 1313 Netherworld Way in Stone Mountain, off West Park Place Boulevard and U.S. Highway 78. Netherworld will be open from 7 until 11 p.m.
