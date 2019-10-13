Back in the “old days,” as Netherworld co-owner Bill Armstrong said, actors at haunted houses were solely trying to scare guests.
Times have changed. If an actor in full creature makeup doesn’t move, a line of fans will form for a photo opportunity palling around with the stuff of nightmares.
“The next thing you know you’re like Donald Duck or something, just sitting there taking photos,” Armstrong said.
Without breaking character, Krampus — a nearly 7-foot-tall monster with horns that devours naughty children at Christmastime — explains his nightly routine in between photoshoots.
“Santa Claus rewards good children, the Krampus — to be honest — sometimes we eat the naughty children,” the earnest demon said. “The legend actually comes from Austria. It’s a little bit cooler in Austria at Christmastime than it is here in Atlanta.”
When he’s not eating naughty children, he’s posing with them for photos.
Since Netherworld opened 23 years ago, the status quo has morphed to put a camera in everybody’s pocket. That’s influenced some of the aspects of Netherworld’s new location. The “midway” area is an outdoor section of the attraction that guests enter after leaving the first and largest of two haunted houses. Fans can grab concessions and merchandise. There are also plenty of photo opportunities: a zombie with a hole in its head from a revolver that guests can pose with, an electric chair that vibrates violently and a jack-o’-lantern covered in foam.
There’s no flash photography allowed inside the house, but there’s plenty of opportunities for fans to share scares outside.
“Everything is often about the photos,” Armstrong said.
Netherworld grew from something humble into one of the most renowned haunted houses in the country. Armstrong grew up in Pensacola, Fla., a fan of monster movies and horror and majored in film production. As an adult, he hosted a late-night show at a Tallahassee TV station, in which he played a mad scientist. He also helped start a haunted house to coincide with events like the Jerry Lewis Telethon and other fundraisers. That’s where he got the bug for making houses.
After three years in Tallahassee, Armstrong moved to Atlanta and began working for Silo-X, a chain of high-production-value haunted houses.
“Before I could blink, I was involved in the corporate structure,” Armstrong said. “I was traveling around and designing their attractions in different cities.”
Armstrong and some business partners glimpsed the business side of running a movie-quality haunted house. Armstrong and co-creator Billy Messina combined their entrepreneurial know-how with Hollywood skills in makeup and special effects to turn a private monster show into a massive, self-guided tour of a graveyard, laboratory and haunted mansion. Guests scrutinize props to anticipate their movement or cower around corners to avoid being startled by an actor pretending to be inanimate.
At the time, Armstrong was still working full time and spending every ounce of spare time preparing the attraction.
“Netherworld was always a successful venture, but nonetheless, it took many years before it could become a full-time occupation,” Armstrong said.
To illustrate just how much the northeast-Atlanta attraction has grown in popularity, Armstrong said Netherworld and its actors-in-training hosted a private showing for former Guns ‘N Roses and Velvet Revolver lead guitarist, Slash, when he made an impromptu appearance on a day the house was closed. Afterward, it was the actors taking selfies, and Slash had become the attraction.
In the same way the midway offers a photo-shoot haven for guests who bought tickets for two haunted houses, Armstrong said future developments to Netherworld will build out the general admission lines with more set-pieces.
“We’ve built out the back — the general admission area — but we’re going to build that out a whole lot more,” he said. “We’re going to build a lot of exterior haunted house structures you’ll go through. … We’re going to create a lot more entertainment out there, because they’re waiting in line the longest.”
Netherworld is now a year-round attraction in Stone Mountain. Its laser tag arena opened this summer and is available mostly on Saturdays while the company explores different ways to apply elements of the arena to the haunted house or vice versa.
Armstrong said Netherworld is also working on offering one more escape game he calls “complex” and “high-tech” and features props and set pieces from the movie “Passengers” starring Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence. He expects the new escape room to debut by summer 2020.